Bose's latest Ultra earbuds have some AI-powered tricks for navigating your noisy world

Bose

TL;DR Bose has announced the successor to its premium QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.

The second-gen QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds offer enhanced ANC, improved voice pickup, and wireless charging support.

The earbuds are priced at $299 and will be available in Black, White Smoke, and Deep Plum colorways.

Bose expanded its premium headphone and earbud lineup with the launch of new Ultra models back in 2023. Its original QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are still among the best wireless earbuds on the market, but the company has now announced an upgraded model that brings some noteworthy improvements to the table.

The new Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) may not look much different, but they promise better adaptive noise cancelation and voice pickup than the older model. The earbuds utilize an updated AI algorithm layered on top of Bose’s proprietary CustomTune sound calibration technology to improve the ActiveSense experience in Aware Mode, offer a smoother transition between noise cancelation levels, and prevent audio content from being drowned out by environmental noises.

Bose has also equipped the second-gen earbuds with a new AI-powered noise suppression system to improve voice pickup with the eight built-in microphones. In addition, the earbuds leverage Bose’s audio augmentation technology to further reduce background noise.

Unlike the previous model, the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) support wireless charging out of the box. However, Bose hasn’t upgraded the battery. The earbuds are still rated for up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge without ANC and 4 hours with ANC enabled. The charging case offers up to three additional charges, with Bose claiming it provides up to 2 hours of playback with a 20-minute charge.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) will be available later this summer for $299 in three colorways: black, White Smoke, and a limited-edition Deep Plum.

Along with the flagship earbuds, Bose has announced two Bluetooth speakers: the SoundLink Plus Portable speaker and the SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker (2nd Gen). The SoundLink Plus is priced at $269 and will be available in Black, Blue Dusk, and Citrus Yellow colorways starting June 26. The SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) will be available in Black and Blue Dusk for $129 later this summer.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.