Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The best Bose buds return to their Prime Day price
As you would expect from Bose, the QuietComfort Earbuds II offer fantastic active noise cancelation but also a hefty price tag of $299. That’s why we were stoked to see the true wireless buds return to their Prime Day sale price of $249 today in this Amazon deal, and you don’t even need the subscription service this time around.
A 17% discount isn’t as eye-catching as some earbud offers, but it’s a big deal on Bose buds. In fact, the highly rated headphones have never dropped lower than this price, according to our tracker. All four colorways of the earbuds are available in this promotion, so you can choose the pair that best fits your style.
These cutting-edge Bluetooth earbuds are, as the name suggests, designed with your comfort and preferences in mind. The Bose Fit Kit includes multiple ear tips and stability bands made from soft silicone, so you can customize the buds to fit snugly and allow for longer listening sessions. The Intelligent noise cancelation is excellent, adapting to your environment for immersive sound quality. Battery life allows for up to six hours of music playback, and a 20-minute quick charge buys you another two hours. You’re also getting a wireless touch interface that provides easy control without reaching for your phone.
Hit the widget above to learn more about the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II deal.