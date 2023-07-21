The best Bose buds return to their Prime Day price

A 17% discount isn’t as eye-catching as some earbud offers, but it’s a big deal on Bose buds. In fact, the highly rated headphones have never dropped lower than this price, according to our tracker. All four colorways of the earbuds are available in this promotion, so you can choose the pair that best fits your style.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Bose put its best ANC technology in these earbuds The QuietComfort Earbuds 2 feature Bose's best audio know-how. They personalize the sound quality and isolation to fit your ears each time you wear them. They also come with Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C charging, and can last 6 hours on a charge (24 with the case). See price at Amazon Save $50.00

These cutting-edge Bluetooth earbuds are, as the name suggests, designed with your comfort and preferences in mind. The Bose Fit Kit includes multiple ear tips and stability bands made from soft silicone, so you can customize the buds to fit snugly and allow for longer listening sessions. The Intelligent noise cancelation is excellent, adapting to your environment for immersive sound quality. Battery life allows for up to six hours of music playback, and a 20-minute quick charge buys you another two hours. You’re also getting a wireless touch interface that provides easy control without reaching for your phone.

