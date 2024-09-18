Bose's latest ANC earbuds offer premium features at a reasonable price

Supplied by Bose

TL;DR Bose has added a more affordable pair of ANC earbuds to its QuietComfort lineup.

The new QuietComfort Earbuds offer a few premium features, including ANC with multiple modes, customizable controls and EQ, and a wireless charging case.

You can grab the earbuds for $179 in three colorways: Black, White Smoke, and Chilled Lilac.

Bose adopted the Ultra branding for its top-end wireless earbuds last year, cleverly making room for a new pair of slightly more affordable ANC earbuds in its QuietComfort range. These earbuds are finally making it to the market today, and they offer pretty much all the features you get on the flagship model at a lower price.

The new QuietComfort Earbuds share their name with Bose’s flagship earbuds from 2020, but they feature a new design and upgraded hardware. Bose has gone with a more compact design with the latest model, which makes it look far less obnoxious than its flagship earbuds from the past. Despite the smaller size, the company has equipped the new earbuds with six microphones to offer impressive noise cancellation and better voice clarity in calls.

Although the QuietComfort Earbuds don’t offer Snapdragon Sound and aptX Lossless support like the Ultra model, they do come with a few premium features, like a wireless charging case with fast charging support that offers up to three hours of playback with a quick 20-minute charge. Bose claims that the earbuds can last up to 8.5 hours on a single charge, with the charging case offering an additional 2.5 charges.

The earbuds also include an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance, Bluetooth 5.3 with Multipoint support, multiple ANC modes, voice command support, a remote selfie feature, and a low latency mode for gaming. The QuietComfort Earbuds are compatible with Bose’s QC Earbuds app, which has a five-band equalizer to help you tune the sound to your preference. The app also offers a Voice ID feature for personalized audio calibration.

The new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds will be available through the company’s website starting today. You can pick them up for $179 in three color options: Black, White Smoke, and Chilled Lilac.

