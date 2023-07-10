Prime Day comes early in this Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deal

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are among the best active noise canceling (ANC) cans you can find on the market. Minus a few finer details, they are on par with Sony’s highly regarded WH-1000XM4 headset. Although they have a price tag fit for top-tier audio equipment, you can get your hands on them right now for a much more affordable price.

Thanks to the glut of deals around Amazon Prime Day 2023, these over-the-ear ANC headphones are currently available at $299. This is 21% off of the normal retail price of $379, meaning you can save a total of $80 on one of Bose’s best headphones! Not only has this deal dropped 24 hours ahead of Prime Day, you don’t even need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of it.

In addition to excellent sound quality and ANC, these cans have a sleek design and are comfortable enough to wear for an entire workday. It also offers touch controls and support for virtual assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa. It can even isolate your voice during calls, allowing for clear conversations regardless of how much noise is in your environment.

The widget below takes you to the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deal.

