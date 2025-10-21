The BOOX Palma 2 Pro brings color E Ink and 5G to a pocket-sized e-reader

TL;DR BOOX just launched the Palma 2 Pro and Note Air5 C in the US and EU.

Both feature color E Ink displays and Android 15.

The Palma 2 Pro adds 5G in a pocket-sized design.

After launching the P6 Pro series in China earlier this month, BOOX has now brought its high-end counterpart to a global audience. The new Palma 2 Pro brings the same blend of color E Ink and 5G connectivity to the US and Europe, launching alongside the larger Note Air5 C tablet. Both devices run Android 15 and continue BOOX’s effort to combine the comfort of paper with the flexibility of a smart device.

We got an early look at the Palma 2 Pro during IFA 2025 in Berlin, where it already hinted at many of the same upgrades seen in the P6 Pro. The 6.13-inch handheld swaps the usual black-and-white E Ink display for a Kaleido 3 color panel, which delivers 300 ppi for monochrome content and 150 ppi for color. It also features 5G support via a hybrid SIM and microSD slot, marking a first for the Palma lineup. Powered by Android 15 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it keeps the textured, water-repellent design that made the earlier Palma 2 such a hit.

The Palma 2 Pro continues to aim for a minimalist e-reader feel, rather than serving as a smartphone replacement. At just 175 grams, it’s pocket-sized and comfortable to hold. BOOX’s Super Refresh technology aims to minimize ghosting, while a dual-tone front light adjusts automatically to your surroundings. Stylus input is supported for quick notes or highlighting, and it retains familiar touches like fingerprint unlock, stereo speakers, and auto screen rotation.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The device is available now in Charcoal Black or Ivory White for $399.99/£379.99/€399.99 through BOOX’s official US and EU stores.

The Note Air5 C, launching alongside it, offers a larger 10.3-inch color E Ink display aimed at writing, sketching, and light productivity. It supports magnetic keyboard connectivity and ships with the upgraded Pen3 stylus, which now features a clip and built-in tip storage for a more natural writing experience. Under the hood is an octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Running Android 15 and BOOX Firmware V4.1, it introduces AI-assisted note organization and mind-mapping tools.

Like the Palma 2 Pro, the Note Air5 C uses a Kaleido 3 panel for gentle colors with minimal glare and features dual-tone front lighting. It’s priced at $529.99 through BOOX’s US store, or £499.99/€529.99 through the EU store.

Follow