Record-low deal: Save $100 on the BLUETTI Elite 30 V2 Power Station

Power stations are capable, functional, super convenient, and very functional. That said, they are very rarely playful or fun. Why not also make them personal? BLUETTI is starting the trend with the BLUETTI Elite 30 V2 Portable Power Station. It’s fun, portable, colorful, and currently $100 off! Buy the BLUETTI Elite 30 V2 Portable Power Station for just $199 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. This specific discount is only available for the Twilight Glow Purple and Light Sand Gray color versions. The other colors are on a separate Amazon page and cost more. Also, an essential factor to consider is that this is an Amazon Prime-exclusive deal. You can learn about Prime plans and pricing here, but keep in mind that new members get a 30-day free trial!

The BLUETTI Elite 30 V2 Portable Power Station is super fun and will make a much bigger statement than other power stations. Its design is normal, but the fun available colors make it personal. Aside from the Twilight Glow Purple and Light Sand Gray models we mentioned above, it’s also available in Black, Blush Pink, Glacier Blue, and Meadow Green.

Now, it’s not all about looks with this battery. This is also a great power station, especially if you care about portability. It is pretty small and light, at 9.8 × 7.0 × 6.6in and 9.48lbs. The built-in handle also makes it easier to carry.

It’s also quite a capable power station. It has a battery capacity of 288Wh, which should be enough to charge an average phone about 16 times, or a laptop about four times. It can also run something simple, like a 10W light, for over 16 hours.

Although it has a max output of 600W, the BLUETTI Elite 30 V2 Portable Power Station apparently has a cool trick up its sleeve. It has what BLUETTI calls “Power Lifting” tech, which can apparently help run appliances that require up to 1,500W!

In terms of ports, you’ll get a couple of standard AC outlets, two USB-C ports that can push 140W or 100W, and two 15W USB-A connections. It also has a car socket and two 12V DC plugs.

This is a new power station, so you’ll enjoy all the great features modern power stations come with. These include 10ms UPS, app control, up to 200W solar panel support, and 600W AC charging.

Considering this is a pretty new power station and it’s already affordable, a $100 discount is a really nice treat. It’s also a record-low price, so go get yours before the offer ends. Which color are you picking?

Follow