BLUETTI AC70 Power Station drops to an all-time low price

I am a big fan of these “relatively portable” power stations. Their place in the market is solidifying right between the ultra-portable and the ultra-high-capacity models. You can easily take them places, but they are pretty powerful. If you’re looking for one of these middle-of-the-ground batteries, there’s currently a really nice sale on the BLUETTI AC70 Portable Power Station. Buy the BLUETTI AC70 Portable Power Station for just $328.99 ($270.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but you must keep in mind it is an Amazon Prime-exclusive sale. You can learn about Prime plans and pricing here. Also, new members get a free 30-day trial! You might not even have to pay to get access to this discount, and you can also look into next week’s hot Prime Day sales.

The BLUETTI AC70 Portable Power Station is usually $599. This is a 45% discount! It’s easily one of the best power station deals I’ve seen in a while. The unit may be small at 12.4 × 8.2 × 10.1 in and relatively light at 22.5 lbs, but it is pretty capable.

For starters, it has a 768Wh battery capacity. To put things into perspective, that’s enough to power a fridge for nearly eight hours, a projector for six hours, or a blender for over an hour straight. Not that small devices would be a worry, but it can also charge an average phone about 24 times. And it can handle those higher-power appliances, as it has a max output of 1,000W stable and 2,000W surges.

It also comes with a nice selection of ports, considering its size. You’ll get two AC outlets, two 100W USB-C ports, a couple of 12W USB-A ports, and a car socket. There’s also a DC input with support for up to 500W of solar panel recharging, just in case you really want to go off-grid.

Another great feature is that it supports UPS, which means you can leave devices connected to it, and if there is an outage, the system will switch to battery power in 0.02 seconds. Your connected appliances will continue running without interruption!

Want in on this deal? This is pretty much an early Prime Day deal, so go secure your own power station if you have made up your mind. You never know if stock will run out. It’s also a record-low price, and those sales don’t tend to last long.