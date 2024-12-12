Bluetooth settings on Android will soon show your device's battery level using circles

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is preparing to polish the Bluetooth device details page to show a small ring indicating the current battery level of your connected device.

This change isn’t live yet in the latest Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 release, but we managed to manually activate it.

Android has supported reading the battery level of connected Bluetooth devices since Android 8 Oreo was released in 2017.

A lot of Bluetooth devices, such as wireless earbuds, have no way of visually indicating their current battery level. Fortunately, the Bluetooth specification has a standardized way for Bluetooth devices to share their current battery level with whatever they’re connected to. Android has supported showing the battery level of connected Bluetooth devices for years now, but in the next quarterly release, Google is looking to add a bit of polish to how the battery level is shown.

While digging through the first beta update for the upcoming second quarterly release of Android 15, in other words, Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1, we discovered that Google is working on tweaking the Bluetooth device details page in Settings > Connected devices. The company is preparing to update the page to show a small ring that indicates the current battery level of your connected device. This ring doesn’t add any new functionality, as it’s based on the same battery level information Android has been showing since Android 8 Oreo, including on the very page where the ring is shown.

Here’s an image comparing the Bluetooth device details page in Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 when the new feature is disabled (left) versus when it’s enabled (right), and the device is connected to a pair of Nothing Ear earbuds.

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

As you can see, the revamped Bluetooth device details page has rings surrounding each earbud and case. When I took these screenshots, the battery level of the earbuds and case was 95%, which is reflected in the battery indicator ring.

This is a tiny tweak that few people would ever notice unless they did a direct side-by-side comparison with older versions of Android, but I’m glad that Google is working on it anyway. Little changes like this make Android feel like a polished, mature operating system.

While this change technically isn’t live yet, I’m betting that Google will enable it soon, possibly in the next Android 15 QPR2 beta or the next developer preview of Android 16. Speaking of which, Google plans to make major UI changes in next year’s Android 16 release, and small UI tweaks like this one may be part of those plans.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments