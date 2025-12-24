Tired of BlueStacks ads? There’s now a subscription to remove them

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR BlueStacks has launched Prime as a $4.99-per-month subscription that removes ads.

Subscribers also get rewards, discounts, and priority support.

New subscribers can get the first month for $0.99, after which the regular monthly price applies.

If you’ve ever used BlueStacks to emulate Android games on your PC, you’ll know ads are part of the deal, but the popular emulator is now offering a way around that. The company has just announced BlueStacks Prime, a new monthly subscription that offers an ad-free experience and other perks.

According to a post on the BlueStacks support site, Prime is positioned as a premium layer on top of the existing emulator rather than a replacement. The headline feature is ad-free gameplay across the App Player, but subscribers also get 500 NowBux every month (worth $5), extra discounts on select in-game purchases, and faster access to support.

Pricing is set at $4.99 per month, although BlueStacks is currently running a limited-time promotion that drops the first month to $0.99 for new subscribers. That intro price is a one-off, with the standard rate kicking in from the second month onwards.

The monthly NowBux reward refreshes at the start of each billing cycle and expires after 30 days if unused. Prime members also get an additional 15% discount on top of any existing in-game offers for BlueStacks’ exclusive games, although that extra saving only starts applying from the day after you subscribe.

As with most subscriptions, there are a few caveats. Prime isn’t refundable, and availability is limited to certain regions. You can cancel at any time, but you’ll keep the benefits until the end of the current billing period.

The rise of BlueStacks means a subscription tier felt pretty inevitable. However, as long as the base emulator remains free for everyone and doesn’t suffer, it’s a nice way to give those who want to pay for the service a cleaner experience.

