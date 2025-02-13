Blink Video Doorbell and Ring Video Doorbell on sale: Which is better?

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

If you’ve been looking at doorbell options lately, you’ll notice Amazon is taking over this market. Blink and Ring, two Amazon sub-brands, have the most popular ones around, and today, we came across some excellent deals on two of the most affordable ones: the Blink Video Doorbell and Ring Video Doorbell. Which is the right one for you? Get the Blink Video Doorbell for just $32.99 ($27 off) Get the Ring Video Doorbell for just $59.99 ($40 off)

Both of these offers are available directly from Amazon. They are “limited time deals,” so the discounts are applied automatically. Just add your favorite smart doorbell to your cart and check out! Also, the discounts apply regardless of the color version you pick.

Blink Video Doorbell: Best bang per buck

If you want to optimize the value of your dollar, the Blink Video Doorbell is a better deal. It’s still a really good smart doorbell, and it costs a mere $32.99.

The Blink Video Doorbell can record at 1,080p and has a 135-degree horizontal field of view. It still has most of the main features you could want, such as night vision, two-way audio, motion alerts, and Alexa support.

This model doesn’t have an integrated battery, but uses a couple of AA batteries, and you can buy rechargeable AA batteries. This won’t be something you really need to worry about, though, as battery life can last up to two years!

You’ll need a Blink subscription to access most main features. You can learn more about Blink subscription plans and pricing here.

Ring Video Doorbell: A nice upgrade

While the Blink offer is fantastic, the Ring Video Doorbell is also nicely priced right now, at $59.99. You’ll be nicely rewarded if you decide to upgrade, though. This one gets a 1,440p resolution and a wider 150-degree horizontal field of view. It also comes with an integrated battery, which you can charge over USB-C, and can last 6-12 months.

This model also comes with two-way audio, motion alerts, night vision, and Alexa support. Additionally, you will enjoy some extras, such as person recognition, package alerts, and custom motion zones.

You’ll also need a subscription to access all the features. Learn more about Ring plans and prices here. Which of these do you prefer? I happen to be invested in the Ring ecosystem, but if you’re just starting to set up your smart home, going with Blink is a good way to save. On the other hand, Ring products tend to offer more quality. Make up your mind and act quickly; we’re not sure how long these sales will last!

