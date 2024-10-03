Need a smart doorbell? The Blink Video Doorbell is just $30 right now, a 50% discount

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

Are you looking for a smart doorbell? There are several on the market, and while we usually don’t trust the cheaper ones, this one is awesome considering its lower price point. The Blink Video Doorbell is usually $60, but right now, it’s available at a 50% discount, bringing the cost down to just $30! How good is it, and should you get it? Let’s find out together! Get a Blink Video Doorbell for just $30

This offer is available directly from Amazon, the same company that owns Blink. It’s labeled as a “limited time deal,” and this also happens to be a record-low price.

Blink Video Doorbell Blink Video Doorbell See price at Amazon Save $30.00 Limited Time Deal!

This is Blink’s only available doorbell. Despite the super-low $30 price point, this is a pretty nice smart doorbell. The Blink Video Doorbell supports 1,080p video capturing, two-way audio, and even infrared night vision. It helps that the unit is very small and good-looking. You can opt to use it wired, or with AA batteries. Battery life is estimated to last two years, so you won’t have to be replacing them too often.

You can also choose whether to use it standalone or get a Sync Module 2 to store clips locally using a USB thumb drive. The Sync Module 2 is sold separately from Amazon, but you can also dismiss it and get a Blink Subscription to store clips in the cloud. Of course, you get all the benefits that come with the Blink application, including motion alerts and Alexa support.

Again, the Blink Video Doorbell is at an all-time low price right now, and it’s likely part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days early deals. That event is scheduled for October 8-9, but it’s exclusive to Prime subscribers. This means you should get the Blink Video Doorbell before then, as this offer is available to everyone right now. Get it while it’s hot!

