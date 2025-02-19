FREE: Blink giving away doorbells and cameras if you pay for a 1-year subscription

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

All of these offers are available straight from Amazon, which happens to own the Blink brand. Again, you can only get these free products if you pay for a whole year of the Blink Plus subscription up front, which costs $100.

Is the Blink Plus subscription worth it? Since you’re basically only paying for the Blink Plus subscription, it’s worth investigating whether it’s worth your $100 bucks. We would say it definitely is if you were already considering getting multiple security cameras and/or doorbells from Blink.

Chances are you would have still signed up for a plan, even if you paid for these Blink devices. You can use Blink cameras and doorbells without a subscription, but the free plan is very limited. All it offers is motion notifications and 5-minute live view videos.

The Blink Plus plan offers 90-minute live view videos, 60-day cloud storage for recordings, easy video sharing, person detection, and more. It also gets you 10% discounts on future purchases of Blink devices and extended warranty coverage.

The real question is whether you need Blink Plus or can live with the cheaper Blink Basic subscription, which is $30 per year or $3 monthly. The trick is that the Basic plan only covers one device. It also doesn’t offer discounts or an extended warranty. So, as a general rule of thumb, if you only care about the actual price, the Blink Plus plan is more cost-effective if you have more than three Blink devices running.

You can learn more about Blink subscriptions here. If you’ve made up your mind and want to move forward with Blink Plus, and get free hardware along the way, keep reading to learn more about our favorite offers.

Blink Video Doorbell System

Free Blink Video Doorbell System if you pay 1-Year Subscription Free Blink Video Doorbell System if you pay 1-Year Subscription Like other Blink devices, it can do the trick if you accept the tradeoffs. The Blink Video Doorbell offers 1080p streaming, a local recording option, and Alexa smart home integration. This package includes the essential Sync Module 2, which plugs inside your home. See price at Amazon Save $69.99

The Blink Video Doorbell System is already among the cheapest in the industry, so getting it for free is actually quite impressive. We like its design, which is more compact than usual, and has a minimalist design that looks really nice.

It’s actually quite capable, too. The camera records in 1,080p and has a 135-degree field of view. This unit also supports night vision and two-way audio. It uses two AA batteries, but you won’t need to worry about replacing these very often. The estimated battery life is two years!

This offer also includes the Sync Module 2, which allows for local storage backups. You could get the doorbell alone, but why not get the extra module if you’re not paying for it?!

Blink Outdoor (2-Pack)

Free Blink Outdoor (2-Pack) if you pay 1-Year Subscription Free Blink Outdoor (2-Pack) if you pay 1-Year Subscription The Blink Outdoor is a fine camera for Alexa users, so long as you can live within its boundaries. The Blink Outdoor is a weatherproof HD security camera with Alexa integration and the option of local or cloud recording. This pack includes two cameras, but not the essential Sync Module 2. See price at Amazon Save $119.99

The Blink Outdoor 4 is a pretty nice camera. As the name implies, it is mostly meant for outdoor use. It has an IP54 rating, so it should handle rain and dust just fine.

This camera is also jam-packed with features, including night vision, two-way audio, motion detection, and person detection. It can also last two years on a couple of AA batteries. It will also record 1,080p video and has a 143-degree field of view.

We’re linking to the 2-pack because, again, you’re getting it for free, so why not get the extra camera? You could opt to get only one if you prefer that. Additionally, you can opt to pay extra to get bundles with three cameras or five cameras.

Blink Mini 2 (2-Pack)

If you prefer something more discrete, the Blink Mini 2 is pretty much a smaller security camera. The main difference is that this one is wired, so you won’t ever need to worry about batteries.

It still records 1,080p video and has the same 143-degree field of view. It is also weather-resistant, has night vision, and supports two-way audio.

With this bundle, you’ll get two cameras. There is a one-camera option, but again, you’re paying the same, so why not just get two?

Blink Wired Floodlight Camera

Night vision is nice, but some of you prefer actual light. Enter the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera, which is also free if you pay for a 1-year Blink Plus plan!

This camera comes with two bright lights, which provide 2,600 lumens of light whenever they detect movement. It is also wired, as the name entails. This makes sense, though. We can’t expect two bright lights to run on battery.

Otherwise, the camera is very similar to the others. It records at 1,080p resolution and has a 143-degree diagonal field of view. Other features include weather resistance, two-way audio, night vision, motion detection, and more.

We’re linking to the Black version, but you can also get it in White. Free stuff? Sign me up for that! Go sign up for these deals. It’s a nice way to save on some security cameras and doorbells.

