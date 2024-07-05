Save $207 on four Blink Outdoor 4 security cameras

Those looking to cover most of their house with security cameras have a great deal to look forward to today. You can currently get a four-pack of Blink Outdoor 4 cameras for just $133. This is a steep $207 discount over the full $340 price point. This is a 61% discount, and it’s the a record-low price for this bundle. Get a four-pack bundle of the Blink Outdoor 4 security camera for $133

There is one important caveat to keep in mind if you want to take advantage of this deal: it is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers. Blink is an Amazon brand, after all! If you don’t have a Prime subscription, this deal is enough to pay for a month, though. And if you haven’t had Prime in the past, you can even sign up for a 30-day trial.

The Blink Outdoor 4 camera was made to be simple and user-friendly. It is small and discrete and requires no wiring, as it operates on two AA batteries. The two-year estimated battery life also means you won’t have to switch the batteries all the time. It has all the features you can think of, including motion detection, person detection, infrared night vision, two-way audio, and weather resistance.

If you want cloud storage, you’ll need a Blink subscription. You’ll need Blink Plus for these four cameras, as the Blink Basic plan only covers one camera. Blink Plus costs $10 a month, or $100 yearly. That said, this bundle includes the Sync Module 2. This means that if you buy a USB flash drive, you can store your video content locally, instead.

Again, this is the lowest price this Blink Outdoor 4 four-camera bundle has ever gone for, so if you have Prime, or can sign up for it, you should probably sign up for it before the deal is gone.

