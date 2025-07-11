Hot deal: Blink Outdoor 4 smart cams down from $130 to just $52 today

Ready to upgrade your home security system with a budget-friendly option? The Blink Outdoor 4 is worth considering, especially when it’s better than half price. With Prime Day powering into the final stretch, you can snag the two-camera pack for just $51.99 — a 60% reduction from its usual price of $129.99. Blink Outdoor 4 for $51.99 (60% off)

The Blink Outdoor 4 is an ideal smart home addition with its 1080p HD live view and infrared night vision features, providing clear footage no matter the time of day. It’s entirely wire-free, promising easy installation and flexibility in where you place it. With a two-year battery life, you won’t have to worry about frequent maintenance.

Blink Outdoor 4 Blink Outdoor 4 See price at Amazon Save $78.00 Prime Deal

The camera includes enhanced motion detection with dual-zone alerts and optional person detection through a subscription, which helps to cut down on unnecessary notifications. Plus, it works with Alexa for easy voice control and includes two-way audio to communicate directly through the camera. You can store your footage locally using the included Sync Module 2 and an extra USB drive, or opt for cloud storage with a subscription. The Blink Outdoor 4 is known for its simple setup and consistent performance.

Remember, these Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you’re not yet a member, consider signing up to take advantage of these offers. There’s a 30-day free trial available if you want to try it out first.