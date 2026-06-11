This 5-camera Blink Outdoor 4 bundle just crashed 65% to a record-low price

A full outdoor camera setup can get expensive fast, especially if you want to cover more than just the front door. This Blink Outdoor 4 bundle gives you five wireless security cameras in one shot, and it’s now down to just $104.99 in this all-time low Amazon deal in the Prime Day runup.

The bundle includes five Blink Outdoor 4 cameras, a Sync Module Core, 10 batteries, and a bunch of other kit. In other words, you’re getting everything you need to set up cameras all around the house and tick off another addition to your extensive smart home. Blink Outdoor 4 (five-camera system) for $104.99 ($195 off)

The Outdoor 4 offers 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, two-way audio, and enhanced dual-zone motion detection. You can check the feed and speak through the Blink app, while Alexa support lets you view cameras, arm or disarm the system, and use voice controls with compatible devices. Battery life is no issue, with Blink promising up to two years of power from the included AA lithium batteries. The weather-resistant design also means the cameras are built for outdoor placement.

Ready to upgrade? The link above takes you to the deal, and since Prime Day isn’t here yet, you don’t need to be a Prime member to score this offer.

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