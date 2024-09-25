Need security cameras? The Blink Outdoor 4 3-pack is 62% off, reaching an all-time low price

Security cameras can get really pricey, and I see no reason to pay full price when you can wait a bit for a good deal to come around. Today is your lucky day, as this Blink Outdoor 4 3-pack is now at a crazy 62% discount. This takes the price down to just $100, a record-low for this bundle, which would typically go for $260. Buy the Blink Outdoor 4 security camera 3-pack for just $100

This deal is available straight from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” While discounts come relatively often, these have never dropped to $100 in the past. You might want to take advantage of this sale before the price goes back to normal.

The Blink Outdoor 4 security camera is pretty great, especially considering you can get three for just $100 bucks. It’s completely wireless and operates over Wi-Fi, so there is no need to deal with wiring. And if you worry about battery life, this is not an issue, as it has a 2-year battery life. Because this security camera is meant for both outdoor and indoor use, it has an IP65 rating, which means it should handle dust and rain just fine.

Other specs include a 1,080p capturing resolution, a 143-degree field of view, motion detection, two-way audio, infrared night vision, and Alexa support. You’ll also enjoy the flexibility of bypassing the Blink subscription to store content locally using the Sync Module 2 and a USB thumb drive. By the way, the Sync Module 2 comes included with this bundle. If you want to pay, a Blink subscription plan gets you access to person detection, cloud storage, and more.

If you’re ready to keep your home safe without breaking the bank, make sure to buy this 3-pack as soon as possible. Again, this is a record-low price, and we’re not sure how long the deal will last.

