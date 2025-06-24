Deal: Get 3 Blink Outdoor 4 security cameras at a record-low price

If you’re thinking of keeping an eye on your home when away, security cameras have never been as accessible and user-friendly as they are right now. And deals can get really nice. For example, this 3-pack of Blink Outdoor 4 cameras is only $99.99. That is a whopping $160 discount on the retail price! Buy a Blink Outdoor 4 3-Pack for just $99.99 ($160 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, which actually owns the Blink brand. It’s a “limited time deal,” so we’re not sure how long the offer will last.

With three cameras, you can cover quite a bit of your house, and in terms of pricing, it certainly beats buying single units. I mean, it’s only $99.99, effectively reducing the price to just $33.33 per unit.

The Blink Outdoor 4 is also a really nice security camera. It is very easy to install, set up, and use. It’s also very small and discreet, so it won’t stick out like a sore thumb. It requires no wiring, and each unit utilizes a couple of standard AA batteries to operate. While some of us prefer a built-in rechargeable battery, this won’t be much of an issue, as battery life is estimated at a whole two years. You won’t be changing these very often.

It’s also quite a good security camera for its price and size. The Blink Outdoor 4 can record at Full HD 1,080p resolution. It also supports plenty of features, such as motion detection, person detection, infrared night vision, two-way audio, and more. As its name entails, this one is meant to work outdoors, so it is also weather-resistant. Rain should cause no issues here.

The one thing to keep in mind is that most security cameras need a subscription to access all features. The Blink Outdoor 4 isn’t the exception. You can learn more about Blink subscriptions here. A subscription will get you access to things like cloud storage, person detection, and more. And if you prefer, you can store clips locally using the Blink Sync Module XR, using a microSD card.

Again, this is a record-low price for this bundle! Jump on it while you can. These offers don’t usually last long.

Extra deal: The Ring Outdoor Cam 3-Pack is also on sale

If you want to upgrade, you can also save on this Ring Outdoor Cam 3-Pack (previously known as the Ring Stick Up Cam). You can get a 3-pack for $149.97, instead of the $219.99 regular price point.

It also comes with Full HD resolution, two-way audio, motion detection, person detection, and more. As an added benefit, this one does use a removable rechargeable battery, which you can recharge with a simple micro-USB cable. It also gets color night vision support.

Just keep in mind that this one also requires a subscription to access all features. You can learn more about Ring Home plans here.