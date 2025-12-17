Need a security camera? The Blink Mini 2 and Outdoor 4 are at record-low prices!

Are you looking to get some new security cameras? Blink already offers some of the best value for the money in the market, and two of its most popular products are even cheaper right now. The Blink Mini 2 and Blink Outdoor 4 security cameras dropped to record-low prices, saving you over half the price in both cases. Buy the Blink Mini 2 for a mere $17.99 ($22 off) Buy the Blink Outdoor 4 for just $27.99 ($52 off)

Both of these deals come from Amazon, which happens to be Blink’s parent company. In the case of the Blink Mini 2, you can pick between the Black and White color variants.

Blink Mini 2

You’re getting a 55% discount, which is quite substantial. At just $17.99, it’s hard to argue against getting one of these. The only downside is that it is wired, but that is not a problem if you have an outlet handy. There’s also the benefit that you’ll never have to worry about charging or batteries!

If you can live with a wired design, this little camera is pretty awesome. It is small and discreet. Despite the low price, the cam offers pretty nice quality as well. It can record 1,080p video. Because it is a wired camera, you can also use the live view function without worries, for up to 90 minutes.

It gets all the features you can expect from a modern security camera. These include two-way audio, live video, motion detection, night view, and more. In fact, it features a built-in light that enhances nighttime viewing. By the way, this one can be used both indoors and outdoors, as it is weather-resistant.

Blink Outdoor 4

If you really want to invest more money in something with greater flexibility, the Blink Outdoor 4 is also on sale. This one is 65% off!

It still records at 1,080p and has all the same features. The only main differences are that it has no spotlight and uses two AA batteries. You won’t have to worry about switching the batteries as much, though, as it has a two-year battery life. Think of it as a minor inconvenience you’ll have to deal with every other year.

Although a bit larger, it remains small and discreet. It’s also weather-resistant, and while not exactly designed for indoor use, nothing is stopping you from using it inside. Again, these are both at record-low prices, so they have never been any cheaper. Catch these deals while you can!

