Black Friday: Samsung Galaxy S24 gets second price drop to $659.99

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

However early the Black Friday sales start in recent years, there’s always one or two gems that drop on the day itself in classic fashion. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series has been on sale for over a week at all-time low prices, but the standard Galaxy S24 is subject to an extra discount this morning on Amazon. It’s down to just $659.99 right now. Samsung Galaxy S24 for $659.99 ($140 off)

Unlike the highest-end Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is still $350 off in the Black Friday sale, the base model of the Galaxy S24 has never been discounted by more than $100, so this is a rare opportunity to save. All the colorways that Amazon stocks have the same deal, and the $140 markdown also applies to the 256GB storage variant of the Android phone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S24 Powerful AI smarts and slimmer bezels The Samsung Galaxy S24 series focuses on added AI technology. With a 6.2-inch, 120Hz display, 128GB or 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and up to 2,600 nits peak display brightness, the S24 is promising to be a quality update in the line. The new AI features go deep, improving your experience with the camera, search, and much more. See price at Amazon Save $140.00

The Galaxy S24 sticks to the tried and tested formula. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US, it handles everything from gaming to multitasking with ease and lasts comfortably through the day. Samsung’s new One UI 6.1 brings in cool AI features like Generative Edit for quick photo fixes and Live Translate for effortless travel communication, all backed by an impressive seven-year update promise. The 6.2-inch AMOLED display is sharp and vibrant, and while the hardware changes are subtle — think a slightly bigger battery and display — compared to the previous generation, you won’t be disappointed by this choice.

We wouldn’t be surprised if this extra price drop only lasts for Black Friday, so don’t miss out. The widget above takes you to the deal.

