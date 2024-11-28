Black Friday charger deals: Why a good charger is the perfect holiday gift

Have you noticed most people have horrible chargers? That’s because no one outside our tech bubble really goes out how to pick the right charger. Most don’t even know there is a difference between a quality wall plug and the cheapest ones at the nearest convenience store! It’s no wonder they’re always asking why their phones charge so slowly, especially now that smartphones don’t come with chargers.

All of these deals are available from Amazon, and all are labeled as Black Friday deals.

UGREEN Uno Charger 30W

UGREEN Uno Charger 30W UGREEN Uno Charger 30W See price at Amazon Save $7.80 Black Friday Deal!

This is my favorite charger to gift this holiday season, mostly because it actually looks really cool. I know people will absolutely marvel over its robot design. It comes in different color versions, too, and I know many of my friends will absolutely love the cuter hues.

It’s also pretty affordable, thanks to its current Black Friday deal. The $18.19 price tag is definitely a price I am willing to pay for a casual gift. It can charge at up to 30W, so it should charge most common smartphones at full speeds.

If you want faster speeds and more ports, you can upgrade to the UGREEN Uno Charger 65W or the UGREEN Uno Charger 100W. These are much faster, and both have a couple of USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. Of course, they also cost more, at $32.49 and $47.99, respectively. The 65W model should be enough to fast-charge pretty much any smartphone. All have status LED lights, too, which is a nice touch.

GravaStar Alpha65 GaN 65W Wall Charger

GravaStar Alpha65 GaN 65W Wall Charger GravaStar Alpha65 GaN 65W Wall Charger See price at Amazon Save $15.48 Black Friday Deal!

Do you have any anime or video game fans in the family? They will absolutely love this charger! It’s just under $35, so it’s a bit of an upgrade. That said, it’s actually a very capable charger, looks aside. It has a max output of 65W, and the fastest port can reach full speed when charging only one device at a time. Even when charging multiple products, said port can reach 45W. That is plenty of wattage to fast-charge most smartphones.

There are two USB-C ports and a single USB-A connection here. Like UGREEN’s chargers, this one comes with LED status lights that look like eyes. There are also a few color options available, but keep in mind that GravaStar does change the pricing on different color models. They are all under $40, though.

Anker Prime 67W GaN Wall Charger

Anker Prime 67W GaN Wall Charger Anker Prime 67W GaN Wall Charger See price at Amazon Save $24.00 Black Friday Deal!

Maybe you want something more “normal” looking. Anker is known for its quality accessories, and the Anker Prime 67W GaN Wall Charger is no exception. This charger is built very nicely, is super portable, and has a clean design that won’t stick out like a sore thumb. It also has three ports: two USB-C and a single USB-A.

This one is pretty capable, too. It has a total output of 67W, and both USB-C ports can reach these maximum speeds when charging a single device. This one also has PPS support, which is the standard used for fast-charging some popular devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and Google Pixel 9 handsets. As a result, this should be enough to fast-charge pretty much any smartphone.

At $35.99, this is one excellent little charger. That said, if you really want more power, you can upgrade to the Anker Prime 100W USB-C Charger, which is only slightly larger and is $54.99 right now. Make sure to act quickly because the holidays are coming soon, and these are all Black Friday offers. These discounted prices won’t stick around for long!

You might like

Comments