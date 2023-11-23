Black Friday special lands you a 3-month Boost Mobile plan for just $15!

Boost Mobile is known for offering affordable wireless at any time of year, but it’s turning the savings up to 11 to mark Black Friday. Courtesy of Best Buy, you can purchase a Boost SIM card for just $14.99 and land yourself three months of unlimited talk and text, plus 5GB of data per month. Boost Mobile Three Months 5GB Plan SIM Card Kit for $14.99 ($30 off)

To be clear, that isn’t a plan for $14.99 per month — that’s the regular rate. This is a one-time payment of $14.99 for the whole three-month period. You can call it a $30 discount or an effective rate of $5 per month. Whichever way you look at it, it’s an amazing deal.

Getting started couldn’t be easier. You just purchase the SIM card kit and stick it into your unlocked phone. You’ll then be guided through activating your plan, and you can even choose whether to keep your number or choose a new one. There are no bills, credit checks, or obligations to continue beyond the three months of the plan. Boost Mobile is clearly confident that you’ll be happy with the service and is willing to let you try it for next to nothing.

Even if you’re not in need of a new plan for yourself, this Black Friday Boost deal is an uber-affordable gift for a friend or family member who is. Hit the widget above to check it out.

Comments