After robbing you blind, this Android malware erases your phone

TL;DR BingoMod is a remote access trojan that uses your phone to set up money transfers.

The app is spread via text message, and pretends to be security software.

Once its done stealing from you, its operators remotely wipe your phone.

Getting malware on your smartphone is just a recipe for a bad day, but even within that misery there’s a spectrum of how awful things will be. Some malware may be interested in exploiting its position on your device to send spam texts or mine crypto. But the really dangerous stuff just wants to straight-up steal from you, and the example we’re checking out today has a particularly nasty going-away present for your phone when it’s done.

A remote access trojan (RAT) dubbed BingoMod was first spotted back in May by the researchers at Cleafy (via BleepingComputer). The software is largely spread via SMS-based phishing, where it masquerades as a security tool — one of the icons the app dresses itself up with is that from AVG antivirus. Once on your phone, it requests access to Android Accessibility Services, which it uses to get its hooks in for remotely controlling your device.

Once established, the malware’s goal is setting up money transfers. It steals login data with a keylogger, and confirmation codes by intercepting SMS. And then when it has the credentials and access it needs, the threat actor controlling the malware can start transferring all your savings away. With language support for English, Romanian, and Italian, the app seems targeted at European users, and circumstantial evidence suggests Romanian devs may be behind it.

All this sounds bad, but not that different from plenty of malware, right? Well, BingoMod, it seems, is a little paranoid about being found out. Besides the numerous tricks it uses to evade automatic detection, it’s got a doomsday weapon it’s ready to deploy after achieving its goals and wiping your accounts clean: it wipes your phone.

While BingoMod supports a built-in command for wiping data, that’s limited to external storage, which isn’t going to get it very far. Instead, Cleafy’s team suspects that the people controlling the malware remotely are manually executing these wipes when they’re done stealing from you, just like you’d do yourself before getting rid of an old phone. Presumably, that’s in the goal of destroying evidence of the hack — losing your personal data is just collateral damage.

That’s a fresh kind of awful that we would be very happy never having to deal with. The good news is that you really don’t have to. Get your apps from official sources, don’t install software from sketchy text messages, and you’ll be well on your way to not losing all your data in a malware attack.

