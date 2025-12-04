This new phone has the biggest battery we've ever seen in a foldable

TL;DR Nubia has launched the Nubia Fold, its first book-style foldable phone.

The phone has a 6,560mAh battery, which is the largest battery we’ve seen in a Fold device.

The Nubia Fold is currently available in Japan, but there’s no word on a wider release.

We’ve seen a few book-style foldable phones with big batteries in 2025, including devices from Google, HONOR, and vivo. However, an established manufacturer has just launched its first Fold device, and it also has the biggest battery we’ve ever seen in a foldable.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Nubia just launched the Nubia Fold (h/t: GSMArena), offering a book-style form factor in line with the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. However, it stands out from rivals thanks to a 6,560mAh battery. That’s the biggest battery we’ve seen in a Fold device, surpassing the vivo X Fold 5 (6,000mAh), the HONOR Magic V5 in China (6,100mAh), and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (4,400mAh). Otherwise, the phone supports 55W wired charging. This should enable a full charge in 70 minutes.

As for other core specs, the Nubia Fold sports an 8-inch folding OLED screen (2,480 x 2,200), a 6.5-inch OLED cover display (2,748 x 1,172), a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Don’t expect a truly flexible rear camera system, though, consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5MP macro sensor. You’re also getting a 20MP selfie camera on each screen.

It’s worth noting that the Nubia Fold has an IP54 rating. That means it should withstand dust just fine, but is only rated for splash resistance rather than immersion. This rating also comes a while after the Pixel 10 Pro Fold debuted as the world’s first foldable with an IP68 rating. Nevertheless, an IP54 rating is still pretty decent for a foldable in 2025.

Other notable features include a side fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 7, and a smattering of AI features (e.g., translation, call assistant).

In any event, the Nubia Fold is only available in Japan right now. Expect to pay 178,560 yen (~$1,153) for the sole 12GB/256GB model. We’ve asked Nubia’s representatives whether the device will launch in more countries. We’ll update our article as soon as the company issues a response.

Follow