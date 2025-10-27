One of Samsung's biggest rivals just kicked off its stable Android 16 rollout

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi has announced the start of its stable Android 16 rollout.

The company says its Android 16-based Hyper OS 3 upgrade is now coming to the Xiaomi 15T series.

The next phones in line include the Xiaomi 15 series and Redmi Note 14 range.

Several manufacturers have either updated their phones to stable Android 16 or are in the process of doing so. Now, Xiaomi has joined the party by kicking off its stable Android 16 rollout.

Xiaomi confirmed via its HyperOS Twitter account that the Android 16-based Hyper OS 3 upgrade is now rolling out to the Xiaomi 15T series. Check out the screenshot of the post below.

Don’t have a Xiaomi 15T series handset? The company says Hyper OS 3 will come to a variety of other devices later this month and next month, including the Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, MIX Flip, Redmi Note 14 family, POCO F7 series, POCO X7 range, and Xiaomi Pad 7 series.

The Android 16-based update will also reach additional handsets before the end of the year. These devices include the Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Xiaomi 14T series, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi 13, Redmi 15, POCO F6 series, POCO C75, and Redmi Pad 2 range. You can check out the roadmap below.

Hyper OS 3 has a variety of features, including Xiaomi’s take on Apple’s Dynamic Island, AI lock screens and wallpapers, and improved cross-device integration. The new software also offers improved animations and performance, as well as a redesigned home screen featuring new icons.

This news comes after Google, Samsung, and Sony all released their stable Android 16 updates. In fact, Samsung and Sony have already brought this update to older smartphones.

