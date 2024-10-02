I've tried plenty of wallpaper apps for Android, but this is the best one

Andy Walker / Android Authority

The Android wallpaper app space is quite befuddling. There are so many options that it’s genuinely difficult to find one that provides everything you may need, including one-of-a-kind designs and creations. Many simply draw from various online sources, and don’t get me wrong — this suits many users just fine. But what if you want something more exclusive? What’s the best wallpaper app?

Several folks at Android Authority swear by Backdrops. While I was once a regular user of the app, I’ve largely fallen out of love with it. The latest entry is MKBHD’s Panels. This wallpaper app offers art from designers but demands a hefty $50/year subscription fee to get the most out of it. My current wallpaper setup is convoluted, involving a folder of personally curated walls dished out and applied regularly using a wallpaper changer. As much as I enjoy my phone surprising me every hour or so, many don’t want the faff of setting up such an arrangement.

However, there are alternatives for those who want unique wallpapers that’ll maximize your OLED display, compliment Google’s Material design theming, and offer a dizzying number of color combinations. One app that’s often overlooked is Tapet.

Tapet is the best wallpaper app out there

We’ve previously covered Tapet, placing it on various best app lists throughout the years, but I’ve not seen it mentioned much of late. That’s a shame. Even the base version offers plenty of toggles and gears for users to play with. In short, Tapet doesn’t serve users a list of premade wallpapers as traditional apps in this genre might. Instead, it offers all the tools you’ll need to create custom patterns loaded with hues.

The app’s tutorial does a solid job of guiding users through the plethora of options. Granted, using the interface is overwhelming initially, and I’ve still not entirely wrapped my head around everything on offer, but this does encourage experimentation.

I want to explain just how many customizations there are available. You can create custom color palettes from which the app will draw and choose from a wide selection of patterns. Not every pattern is attractive, and not all are free, but there’s enough free variety to keep the app’s generations interesting. (There are 93 patterns locked behind the Premium plan, but only a handful I’d actually use). Finally, Tapet also offers a suite of effects that you can apply to the lock screen, home screen, or both. I particularly like the blur effect, which can fade to its solid derivative when I unlock my device.

When seeking out a unique wallpaper, my main goal is to turn the hues up to 11, making my phone’s screen pop. Tapet does an excellent job in this capacity. As someone who regularly shuffles through wallpapers (it’s my digital fidget spinner), Tapet’s seemingly endless variations scratch an itch. It’s also perfect for creating wallpapers for awkward aspect ratios or screen sizes. It can be difficult to find walls that fit both screens of a foldable phone, but Tapet generates images for your device’s resolution, making this process much easier.

I know that Tapet won’t appeal to everyone, and it has its fair share of faults. The app’s set patterns will grow monotonous — there are only so many attractive color combos. If you prefer more organic wallpaper offerings that the likes of Backdrops provide, you won’t appreciate the sterile generations Tapet offers.

Additionally, to get the most from Tapet, you’ll need to pay a monthly or annual subscription fee. Honestly, it’s not that expensive, but paying for a wallpaper app is also something Android Authority readers definitely don’t want to do. I understand. I don’t either. Arguably, the free version of Tapet offers just enough to make using it without paying worthwhile.

Then there’s the app design itself. It’s arguably far more complicated than it needs to be, especially after a recent UI overhaul. You’ll need to navigate a few too many menus if you just want to generate a new wallpaper. Features like Playlists and social sharing add-ons also feel out of place in a unique wallpaper app.

Tapet clearly has its caveats, but its positives largely outweigh them. If you’re looking for a unique wallpaper app that generates bright, cheerful wallpapers, it’s well worth a try.

Are there any good wallpaper app alternatives out there?

If you’re craving unique wallpapers made by creators, already have wallpapers you’d like to rotate, or are looking for an app offering more sources, find a list of good wallpaper app alternatives below. Backdrops: Among the best wallpaper apps, without question, Backdrops regularly serves users new, high-quality, and unique wallpapers. The free version is ad-supported, but there are incentives to go Pro or Premium, with additional collections and features.

Wall You: An open source wallpaper app, Wall You draws from various sources, including Unsplash, Reddit, and Lemmy. It’s a swift app with a tidy UI and a set-it-and-forget-it wallpaper changer.

Wallpaper Changer (and self-managed folder): As mentioned, this is my current setup. Wallpaper Changer takes images stored in a folder and cycles between them at predetermined intervals. This app isn’t a wallpaper app per se, but it’s a great solution for those with existing libraries.

AmoledBackgrounds: AmoledBackgrounds is a very specific app. It only serves images published to Reddit’s r/amoledbackgrounds community, making it a great place to find OLED-friendly images.

WalP: If you’re looking for an app that collates the various official Android maker wallpapers, WalP is the ticket.

