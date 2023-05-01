Check out the best TV shows on Freevee, all streaming for free

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Amazon Freevee is not just the place to watch movies for free you can’t find on its sister paid service Amazon Prime Video. It’s also the place to binge-watch some great television series as well, with new streaming shows added all the time. But what are the best TV shows on Freevee? The free streaming service has a pretty solid library of titles, ranging from classics of the 1960s to more modern shows.

We have picked 20 TV shows currently available on Freevee, and we think you will enjoy all of them. Most are older shows, but there are a few exclusive and original series to check out as well. You can access the service now and start watching.

Best TV shows on Freevee

Editor’s Note: We will update this list of the best TV shows on Freevee as new series are added and others leave the service.

Bosch: Legacy (2022-present)

Amazon

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Seasons: 1

1 Creator: Tom Bernardo, Michael Connelly, Eric Ellis Overmyer

Tom Bernardo, Michael Connelly, Eric Ellis Overmyer Main cast: Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, Madison Lintz, Denise Sanchez, Stephen A. Chang

Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, Madison Lintz, Denise Sanchez, Stephen A. Chang Genre: Crime Drama

Crime Drama Ratings: 8.5 – IMDB / 100% – Rotten Tomatoes Former LAPD detective Harry Bosch is now a private investigator and is even taking cases from a former enemy attorney, Honey “Money” Chandler. Meanwhile, his daughter Maddie is now working as a rookie LAPD patrol officer. Both father and daughter will encounter each other while they investigate cases.

After several seasons on Amazon Prime Video, Bosch “ended” only to be reborn in this new series that’s exclusive to Freevee. The main difference is that Bosch’s daughter is now a major part of the cast and stories, but otherwise, if you enjoyed the original series, or just like adult crime dramas in general, you will like watching this series.

Ready to watch? You can find the TV show right here on Freevee.

High School (2022-present)

Amazon

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Seasons: 1

1 Creator: Clea DuVall

Clea DuVall Main cast: Railey Gilliland, Seazynn Gilliland, Cobie Smulders, Kyle Bornheimer, Esther McGregor

Railey Gilliland, Seazynn Gilliland, Cobie Smulders, Kyle Bornheimer, Esther McGregor Genre: Teen Drama

Teen Drama Ratings: 7.7 – IMDB / 100% – Rotten Tomatoes In the 1990s, teenage twin sisters Tegan and Sara Quin go to high school together. The teens are trying to find their own identities and discover they like writing and performing music.

This Freevee exclusive show is based on the memoir of the same name written by the musical duo Tegan and Sara. The show is perhaps one of the most realistic depictions of teenage life ever filmed, as the sisters discover not only their love of performing but also other aspects of life as well. Hopefully, we will get to see a second season of this show.

Ready to watch? You can find the TV show right here on Freevee.

Leverage: Redemption (2021-present)

Amazon

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Seasons: 2

2 Creator: Chris Downey, John Rogers

Chris Downey, John Rogers Main cast: Noah Wyle, Beth Riesgraf, Gina Bellman, Christian Kane, Aleyse Shannon

Noah Wyle, Beth Riesgraf, Gina Bellman, Christian Kane, Aleyse Shannon Genre: Crime drama

Crime drama Ratings: 8.3 – IMDB / 93% – Rotten Tomatoes A group of former criminals who teamed up years ago to help people in trouble are back at it again. They have a new leader, but otherwise, their goal is the same as before; to take down rich criminals that prey on others.

The original Leverage (also available on Freevee) was a fun show with a modern Robin Hood “take from the rich to give to the poor” theme. The new series, which is exclusive to Freevee, keeps that same theme but with some more modern techniques and more modern wealthy evil people to take down.

Ready to watch? You can find the TV show right here on Freevee.

Farscape (1999-2003)

Nine Network

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Seasons: 4

4 Creator: Rockne S. O’Bannon

Rockne S. O’Bannon Main cast: Ben Browder, Claudia Black, Anthony Simcoe, Jonathan Hardy, Lani John Tupu

Ben Browder, Claudia Black, Anthony Simcoe, Jonathan Hardy, Lani John Tupu Genre: Scifi

Scifi Ratings: 8.3 – IMDB / 90% – Rotten Tomatoes A US astronaut on a one-man space shuttle is suddenly transported from Earth orbit to somewhere else in the galaxy. He encounters a group of alien fugitives on board a living starship and joins up with them while also trying to figure out a way to get back home.

One of the greatest space-based scifi shows of all time, Farscape benefitted greatly from the puppet and makeup effects from the Jim Henson Workshop, which created some of the best aliens ever seen on screen. It also takes some twists and turns that make it even more binge-worthy. You can also watch the show’s concluding mini-series: Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars, on Freevee. Ready to watch? You can find the TV show You can find the TV show right here on Freevee

Mad Men (2007-2013)

AMC

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Seasons: 7

7 Creator: Matthew Weiner

Matthew Weiner Main cast: Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Michael Biehn

Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Michael Biehn Genre: Historical drama

Historical drama Ratings: 8.7 – IMDB / 94% – Rotten Tomatoes Don Draper is a major advertising executive in New York City in the 1960s. He’s good at his job, but he also has to deal with his family, his co-workers and the changing times around him.

You would think a show about ad execs in the 1960s would be boring. However, creator Matthew Weiner turned that premise into a series that examines consumerism, sexism, the rise of feminism in the 1960, and more. The result is one of the best dramas ever made for TV.

Ready to watch? You can find the TV show right here on Freevee.

Columbo (1971-1979)

NBC

What you need to know: Rating: TV-PG

TV-PG Seasons: 7

7 Creator: Richard Levinson, William Link

Richard Levinson, William Link Main cast: Peter Falk

Peter Falk Genre: Crime Drama

Crime Drama Ratings: 8.3 – IMDB / NR – Rotten Tomatoes Lt. Columbo is a homicide detective for the LAPD. He may not be the best dresser, and he may seem to talk sometimes in tangents, but in the end, he’s very observant. He can take the clues in a murder scene to find the connections that point to the killer.

Over 50 years after the debut of this series, Columbo still ranks as one of the best murder mystery shows ever made. It combines the premise of seeing rich and wealthy people in LA committing murder and then seeing Columbo use his deductive powers and his talent for disarming his suspects to figure out how the murderer committed the crime. By the way, Freevee has all of the seasons of the classic Columbo run but not the TV movies revival that happened in the late 1980s-early 2000s.

Ready to watch? You can find the TV show right here on Freevee.

The X-Files (1993-2018)

20th Television

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Seasons: 11

11 Creator: Chris Carter

Chris Carter Main cast: Gillian Anderson, David Duchovny, Mitch Pileggi, Robert Patrick, Annabeth Gish

Gillian Anderson, David Duchovny, Mitch Pileggi, Robert Patrick, Annabeth Gish Genre: Scifi Horror

Scifi Horror Ratings: 8.6 – IMDB / 74% – Rotten Tomatoes FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully investigate strange and odd cases that have been put into the division’s “X-Files.” Along the way, the duo discovers all sorts of creatures, aliens, and odd humans and even finds a conspiracy to keep the existence of aliens from the general public.

While this show can vary wildly in quality, when it’s good, it’s very good indeed. The series takes a modern-day look at supernatural events and beings and combines it with an ongoing story of aliens, coverups, and more. Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny are perfectly matched as the scientific skeptic Scully, and the open-to-anything Mulder.

Ready to watch? You can find the TV show right here on Freevee.

Fringe (2008-2013)

Fox

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Seasons: 5

5 Creator: J.J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci

J.J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci Main cast: Anna Torv, Joshua Jackson, John Noble, Lance Reddick, Blair Brown

Anna Torv, Joshua Jackson, John Noble, Lance Reddick, Blair Brown Genre: Scifi Horror

Scifi Horror Ratings: 8.4 – IMDB / 90% – Rotten Tomatoes An FBI agent is teamed up with a discredited scientist and his son. The trio are asked to investigate odd occurrences that seem to involve fringe science. These cases take the team to some very unexpected places.

This is, in many ways, a spiritual successor to The X-Files. Both shows have teams that look into cases that cannot be explained immediately. The shows differ in that Fringe is more interested in characters than its cases, plus some plot twists that even The X-Files never attempted.

Ready to watch? You can find the TV show right here on Freevee.

Troppo (2022-ongoing)

Amazon

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Seasons: 1

1 Creator: Yolanda Ramke

Yolanda Ramke Main cast: Thomas Jane, Nicole Chamoun, David Lyons, Sun Park, Yerin Ha, Ling Cooper Tang, Kate Beahan

Thomas Jane, Nicole Chamoun, David Lyons, Sun Park, Yerin Ha, Ling Cooper Tang, Kate Beahan Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Ratings: 7.3 – IMDB / 100% – Rotten Tomatoes When a Korean tech pioneer goes missing in the Australian wilderness, an eccentric private eye with a criminal past enlists the help of a disgraced cop to help her to the bottom of her first real case.

Based on the bestselling novel Crimson Lake by Candice Fox, Troppo is a co-production between Australia’s public broadcaster ABC and Amazon’s Freevee. Full of hard-boiled detective drama and mystery, it is one of the best TV shows on Freevee.

Ready to watch? You can find the TV show right here on Freevee.

Lost (2004-2010)

ABC

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Seasons: 6

6 Creator: J.J. Abrams, Jeffrey Lieber, Damon Lindelof

J.J. Abrams, Jeffrey Lieber, Damon Lindelof Main cast: Naveen Andrews, Nestor Carbonell, Emilie de Ravin, Michael Emerson, Jeff Fahey

Naveen Andrews, Nestor Carbonell, Emilie de Ravin, Michael Emerson, Jeff Fahey Genre: Sci-fi

Sci-fi Ratings: 8.3 – IMDB / 96% – Rotten Tomatoes A passenger jet crashes on an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. That would be bad enough for the plane’s handful of surVivors. However, they will soon learn that their adventure has just begun.

Lost’s twisty plotlines and its varied cast of characters made this show appointment viewing for many when it was first on the air. Now anyone can watch it free on Freevee and get caught up with the black smoke, the Dharma Initiative, and more.

Ready to watch? You can find the TV show right here on Freevee.

Alex Rider (2020-ongoing)

Amazon

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Seasons: 2

2 Creator: Guy Burt

Guy Burt Main cast: Otto Farrant, Brenock O’Connor, Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo, Vicky McClure, Stephen Dillane, Ace Bhatti, Nyasha Hatendi

Otto Farrant, Brenock O’Connor, Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo, Vicky McClure, Stephen Dillane, Ace Bhatti, Nyasha Hatendi Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Action, Adventure, Drama Ratings: 7.5 – IMDB / 86% – Rotten Tomatoes An unlikely teen in London is recruited by the Department of Special Operations, a subdivision of the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). His mission? To infiltrate a controversial correctional facility designed as an academy for the wayward children of Britain’s ultra-rich elite.

This series is based on the hugely popular novel series of the same name by Anthony Horowitz. It initially premiered as an Amazon Prime Video originals series in the UK but is now a Freevee original in the UK and US. It’s a great choice for anyone who enjoys spy fiction like 24, Alias, Nikita, and more.

Ready to watch? You can find the TV show right here on Freevee.

The Rockford Files (1974-1980)

NBC

What you need to know: Rating: TV-PG

TV-PG Seasons: 6

6 Creator: Stephen J. Cannell, Roy Huggins

Stephen J. Cannell, Roy Huggins Main cast: James Garner, Noah Beery Jr., Joe Santos, Gretchen Corbett, Stuart Margolin

James Garner, Noah Beery Jr., Joe Santos, Gretchen Corbett, Stuart Margolin Genre: Crime Drama

Crime Drama Ratings: 8.2 – IMDB / NR – Rotten Tomatoes Jim Rockford is an ex-con who went to jail for a crime he didn’t commit. Now he’s working as a private investigator in Los Angeles, frequently taking on cases that the LAPD has marked closed.

Along with Columbo, this series was one of the best dramas of the 1970s. James Garner’s portrayal of Rockford is both tough and tender, and the show has a lot of humor mixed in with some crime and detective action.

Ready to watch? You can find the TV show right here on Freevee.

Pretty Hard Cases (2021-2023)

CBC LD1_DAY7_EP106_SC31_IW_0002.jpg

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Seasons: 3

3 Creator: Sherry White, Tassie Cameron

Sherry White, Tassie Cameron Main cast: Meredith MacNeill, Adrienne C. Moore, Percy Hynes White, Miguel Rivas, Sean Bell, Carson Durven, Rong Fu

Meredith MacNeill, Adrienne C. Moore, Percy Hynes White, Miguel Rivas, Sean Bell, Carson Durven, Rong Fu Genre: Comedy, Crime

Comedy, Crime Ratings: 6.7 – IMDB / 100% – Rotten Tomatoes Toronto police officers Sam and Kelly work together when they realize they’re both after the same criminal gang. Their personalities couldn’t be more different, and now they have to learn to work together if they’re ever going to crack their case.

A Canadian co-production with Canada’s public broadcaster, the CBC, Pretty Hard Cases is a funny and gripping crime comedy with terrific lead characters. It’s also one of the best TV shows on Freevee.

Ready to watch? You can find the TV show right here on Freevee.

Night Court (1984-1992)

NBC

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Seasons: 9

9 Creator: Reinhold Weege

Reinhold Weege Main cast: Harry Anderson, John Larroquette, Richard Moll, Markie Post, Charles Robinson

Harry Anderson, John Larroquette, Richard Moll, Markie Post, Charles Robinson Genre: Comedy

Comedy Ratings: 7.7 – IMDB / NR – Rotten Tomatoes Judge Harry T. Stone brings his fun-loving personality to a New York City night court. In addition to all of the odd and strange cases that he has to make decisions for, Judge Stone also has to deal with his staff and his regular slate of attorneys, who can sometimes be as wacky as the people who come into his courtroom.

If you have never seen the original Night Court, what are you waiting on? This workplace courtroom comedy has consistent laughs and great characters that you actually care about.

Ready to watch? You can find the TV show right here on Freevee.

Alias (2001-2006)

ABC

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Seasons: 5

5 Creator: J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams Main cast: Jennifer Garner, Victor Garber, Ron Rifkin, Carl Lumbly, Kevin Weisman

Jennifer Garner, Victor Garber, Ron Rifkin, Carl Lumbly, Kevin Weisman Genre: Spy action

Spy action Ratings: 7.6 – IMDB / 86% – Rotten Tomatoes Young Sydney Bristow thinks she’s been recruited by the US government to work for a super secret division of the CIA. She soon learns the organization is, in fact, evil and working against the US. With the help of her father, Sydney agrees to become a double agent for the CIA to bring down this group.

Jennifer Garner became a major star with this series. Her portrayal of Sydney Bristow makes this outrageous premise believable to the audience, she also can take out the bad guys physically if she has to with some excellent fight and action set pieces. There are also some big twists and turns in the five seasons of this show.

Ready to watch? You can find the TV show right here on Freevee.

The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-1966)

CBS

What you need to know: Rating: TV-G

TV-G Seasons: 5

5 Creator: Carl Reiner

Carl Reiner Main cast: Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore, Rose Marie, Morey Amsterdam, Larry Mathews

Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore, Rose Marie, Morey Amsterdam, Larry Mathews Genre: Comedy

Comedy Ratings: 8.4 – IMDB / NR – Rotten Tomatoes Rob Petrie gets hired to be a writer for the Alan Brady Show. When he’s not in the show’s writers’ room, he’s at home with his wife Laura and son Ritchie where they all get into interesting situations.

This is truly one of the best sitcoms of all time and is highly influential even today. WandaVision’s use of the show, both directly and indirectly, has made many folks want to see the original series out. They will find some great gags and writing, plus perfect performances from Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore, and the rest of the cast.

Ready to watch? You can find the TV show right here on Freevee.

Weeds (2005-2012)

Showtime

Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Seasons: 8

8 Creator: Jenji Kohan

Jenji Kohan Main cast: Mary-Louise Parker, Kevin Nealon, Justin Kirk, Alexander Gould, Hunter Parrish

Mary-Louise Parker, Kevin Nealon, Justin Kirk, Alexander Gould, Hunter Parrish Genre: Comedy

Comedy Ratings: 7.9 – IMDB / 70% – Rotten Tomatoes Nancy Botwin is a recently widowed single mother with two kids to raise in a suburb of Los Angeles. In order to keep their high-end middle-class lifestyle, she starts selling marijuana and slowly becomes a hardened criminal.

Before Breaking Bad, there was Weeds. While this show is very much a comedy, it also deals with a person who feels they have to sell drugs to get money to help support their family. Mary-Louise Parker is terrific as the soccer money turned weed dealer, who soon realizes she is way too deep in this business to quit without serious consequences.

Ready to watch? You can find the TV show right here on Freevee.

Murder, She Wrote (1984-1996)

CBS

What you need to know: Rating: TV-PG

TV-PG Creator: 12

12 Director: Peter S. Fischer, Richard Levinson, William Link

Peter S. Fischer, Richard Levinson, William Link Main cast: Angela Lansbury

Angela Lansbury Genre: Mystery drama

Mystery drama Ratings: 7.2 – IMDB / NR – Rotten Tomatoes Widowed Jessica Fletcher lives in Cabot Cove, Maine, where she makes a living writing mystery novels. Unfortunately, she seems to always be in the wrong place at the wrong time as she is constantly getting involved in murder investigations. Thankfully, she always seems to have the smarts to solve it.

This show may not be as good as Columbo (despite being co-created by that show’s creators), but it is constantly entertaining. Angela Lansbury makes this role her own, and every episode has at least one or more memorable actors as guest stars, or sometimes even future stars.

Ready to watch? You can find the TV show right here on Freevee.

Sprung (2022-ongoing)

Amazon

What you need to know: Rating: TV-PG

TV-PG Seasons: 1

1 Creator: Greg Garcia

Greg Garcia Main cast: Garret Dillahunt, Martha Plimpton, Shakira Barrera, Phillip Garcia, James Earl, Clare Gillies, Joey Diaz

Garret Dillahunt, Martha Plimpton, Shakira Barrera, Phillip Garcia, James Earl, Clare Gillies, Joey Diaz Genre: Comedy

Comedy Ratings: 8.3 – IMDB / 82% – Rotten Tomatoes When Jack gets out of prison after nearly three decades behind bars, he’s determined to start fresh and stay out of trouble. That’s a tall order when his old cellmate offers him a room at his mom’s place. The catch? Jack has to join their criminal enterprise. But Jack imagines a better way, with the gang using their skills for good.

Clever and original, Sprung is among the best TV shows on Freevee. It’s sure to appeal to fans of Weeds, Bad Sisters, the Outlaws, and other crime comedies.

Ready to watch? You can find the TV show right here on Freevee.

Space: 1999 (1975-1977)

ITV

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Seasons: 2

2 Creator: Gerry and Sylvia Anderson

Gerry and Sylvia Anderson Main cast: Martin Landau, Barbara Bain, Nick Tate

Martin Landau, Barbara Bain, Nick Tate Genre: Sci-fi

Sci-fi Ratings: 7.3 – IMDB / 66% – Rotten Tomatoes The moon gets blasted out of Earth’s orbit thanks to the constant dumping of nuclear waste by the people of Earth. The crew members that inhabit Moonbase Alpha are now on a planetary body that is out of control, going into deep space and encountering all sorts of alien threats.

This show has a rather ludicrous premise, but it still has a lot of cool sci-fi storylines, not to mention some great model and visual effects work that still holds up today. Be warned: the second season is practically a different show, as it is more of an action-adventure series compared to the more serious sci-fi themes of the first season. However, both seasons still have their charms.

Ready to watch? You can find the TV show right here on Freevee.

The Prisoner (1967-1968)

ITV

What you need to know: Rating: TV-PG

TV-PG Seasons: 1

1 Creator: Patrick McGoohan

Patrick McGoohan Main cast: Patrick McGoohan, Angelo Muscat

Patrick McGoohan, Angelo Muscat Genre: Spy/Sci-fi

Spy/Sci-fi Ratings: 8.5 – IMDB / 100% – Rotten Tomatoes A secret agent suddenly resigns from his organization, but then he’s kidnapped and taken to a location known as The Village. Given the designation Number 6, the agent keeps fighting the people behind the village, who want to know exactly why he resigned.

This is not only one of the best TV shows on Freevee, but one of the greater TV series of all time, period. Patrick McGoohan’s creation, and his portrayal of Number 6, still resonate today, with themes of privacy, individuality, politics, and more coming to the surface. It also has one of best TV theme songs of all time.

Ready to watch? You can find the TV show right here on Freevee.

Comments