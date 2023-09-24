10 best TV remote apps for Android

This article was updated and checked for accuracy in September 2023. It was originally published in 2015.

The IR blaster is officially a niche feature these days. It’s becoming rarer and rarer as a feature since phones are trying to remove as many ports as possible. However, those with an IR blaster are useful for all kinds of little things. One such instance is as a remote control for basically anything with an IR receiver. That can include TVs, air conditioners, some thermostats, cameras, and other such things. Today, let’s talk about TV remotes. Here are the best TV remote apps for Android:

These days, most manufacturers have their own remote apps for their products. For example, LG and Samsung have TV remote apps for TVs, and Google has Google Home as a remote for its products. We recommend checking those out first before using any of the apps below.

The best TV remote apps for Android

All TV Remote Control Price: Free /In-app purchases ($3.99 – $24.99 per item)

The All TV remote control does what its name suggests: it lets you turn your smartphone into a universal remote for your TV. It lets you control the power, volume button, channels, and more with ease. It has support for Roku, Samsung, Panasonic, Mi, Sony, LG, and more. Just download the app, go through the setup process, and connect to your TV with a single click. The app is good for what it does; however, it does have ads, which can be annoying.

Google Home Price: Free

Google Home is definitely among the best remote apps. Its primary function is to control Google Home and Google Chromecast devices. That means you’ll need one of those to make this work. Otherwise, it’s fairly simple. All you need to do is pick a show, movie, song, image, or whatever. You then cast it to your screen. It can’t do things like change the channel. It also can’t change the volume. However, you can change the volume on your phone, and that has the same effect. It’ll only get better as time goes on. The app is free. However, Google Home and Chromecast devices do cost money.

Roku Price: Free

The official Roku app is excellent for Roku owners. The app allows you to control pretty much everything on the Roku. All you’d need your actual TV remote for is volume. The remote with the Roku app comes with fast forward, rewind, play/pause, and navigation buttons. It also comes with a voice search. It’s not what you’d think of when it comes to TV remote apps because you don’t need an IR sensor to use it. However, those with a Roku don’t really need a full-fledged remote app anyway. The app is also free.

TV Remote for Samsung TV Price: Free

This remote app proves to be an excellent choice for TV control, especially for Samsung. The initial setup requires manual confirmation, but after that, it’s a smooth experience. The app connects to your TV via WiFi, and your phone needs to be on the same network. A common issue is persistent connection prompts, but they can be easily resolved via the settings menu. The app does have ads, and there’s no way to pay to remove them, but it works pretty well.

Twinone Universal TV Remote Price: Free

Twinone Universal Remote is one of the better free TV remote apps. It features a simple design. You should have no problems using it once you set it up. It should also work for most TVs and set-top boxes. There is even support for some devices that don’t fit into those categories. Right now, the only bad part is the advertising. Twinone doesn’t provide a way to get rid of them. We’d like to possibly see a paid version in the future to accommodate that. Additionally, this one only seems to be available on certain devices. Otherwise, it’s a good option.

Unified Remote Price: Free

Unified Remote is one of the more unique remote apps. It’s useful for controlling one’s computer. This is advantageous for those who have HTPC (home theater PC) setups. There is support for PC, Mac, and Linux. It also comes with a keyboard and a mouse for better input control. It’s also great for Raspberry Pi devices, Arduino Yun devices, and more. The free version has a little over a dozen remotes along with most of the features. The paid version comes with everything, including 90 remotes, NFC support, Android Wear support, and more.

Remote for Android TV Price: Free /In-app purchases ($3.99 – $19.99 per item)

The Remote for Android TV app offers a convenient solution for managing your Android smart TV without the need for a physical remote. First, you need to connect the app to your TV. Make sure your phone or tablet is connected to the same WiFi network as your TV device. The app works great and is easy to use, allowing you to control your TV using both voice commands and a built-in keyboard. It also includes a touchpad, and you can easily monitor volume levels directly within the app. It does have a few ads.

Yatse: Kodi Remote Control Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.99 – $6.49 per item)

Yatse is one of the go-to remote apps for Kodi. It has a boatload of features. You can cast media to your streaming devices if needed. It also has native support for Plex and Emby servers. You can access an offline library, control Kodi in its entirety, and it even has support for Muzei and DashClock. We’re only at the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the things this app can do. However, this is best used on something like a home theater PC connected to your TV. You can try it out for free.

TV manufacturer apps Price: Free

Most TV manufacturers have remote apps for their smart TVs. These apps usually have all kinds of functionality. They connect to your smart TV over WiFi. That means you don’t need an IR blaster to make these work. You can change the channel or the volume. It’ll even let you select apps on the TV. Some of the manufacturer’s apps are pretty good. Samsung and LG tend to do an okay job with their apps, especially. Some aren’t so great. We couldn’t test every manufacturer. Thankfully, pretty much all of their remote apps are free to download. Thus, you can try them out without financial risk. We have Vizio’s linked up. Just search for your manufacturer in the Google Play Store to find the others.

Phone OEM remote apps Price: Free

Most phones with an IR blaster come with a remote app. You can typically find these in the Google Play Store. For instance, some Mi devices use Xiaomi’s built-in TV remote app (linked). These are the apps that the manufacturers tested with their devices. Thus, it’s fairly likely that they’ll work at least okay. You usually don’t get a lot of features. However, OEMs include those apps on their devices for a reason. At least they usually do. Sometimes they’ll even pre-install the pro version, so you don’t have to buy it. You might as well give these a shot first to see if they work since you already have them.

If we missed any of the best TV remote apps for Android, tell us about them in the comments.

