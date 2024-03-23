10 best timer apps for Android to countdown to anything

There are many types of timers out there. There are timers for productivity, specific types of exercise, cooking, and other things. Of course, most people still use them for things like the kitchen or the washing machine. Whatever your needs, there is an app out there that works. Here are the best timer apps for Android.

Of course, don’t forget that you can ask Google Assistant, Bixby, Alexa, or Siri for a quick timer if all you need is something quick and basic. Most smart fitness bands, along with smartwatches, have a timer function built-in as well.

The best timer apps for Android:

Focusmeter Price: Free / $2.49-$11.99

Focusmeter is a timer app that is used for productivity purposes. It lets you set two timers. The first is a timer where you are as productive as possible, and then a second timer to track your break. This method is known as The Pomodoro Technique, and people swear by it. This one works pretty well as far as timers go. It’s easy enough to configure and use. You can also keep track of your productivity with the integrated calendar. Some other features include a light and dark mode, a tag system to keep track of your timers, and the ability to export your data if you need to move to another device. The Play Store lists a price range of $2.49-$11.99, but I couldn’t find anywhere to buy a pro version.

Google Clock Price: Free

Most clock apps make for excellent timer apps. Google Clock is pretty much the king of the clock app. You can set alarms, use the stopwatch function, or set a timer. We like Google Clock specifically for this list because you can set multiple timers. This is great if you’re cooking multiple items that need a timer or other such things. This also works with Wear OS and is one of the few timer apps on the list that have that functionality. It’s also entirely free, with no ads or in-app purchases.

Goodtime Minimalist Pomodoro Timer Price: Free / $5 per item

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Goodtime is another Pomodoro timer you can use as a normal timer. The app hits a lot of positive notes. There are no ads, it’s open-source, and it boasts no tracking or data collection. The free version includes support for 43 languages, an AMOLED-friendly dark mode, Wear OS support, and a fairly customizable timer. Meanwhile, the pro version adds colored labels, exports via CSV, and has more themes, screensaver mode, and other goodies. It’s a solid option in the Pomodoro space.

Forest Price: Free

Forest offers a delightful solution to smartphone distractions. By planting virtual trees during focused sessions, users watch them grow, incentivizing uninterrupted work. The app’s charm extends beyond aesthetics, with features like activity tagging and productivity analytics. Users can compete or collaborate with friends, fostering accountability. Although not strictly adhering to the Pomodoro technique, its default 25/5 timer and Deep Focus Mode enforce discipline. Notably, it prevents phone usage during sessions. Forest stands out among timer apps for its unique gamification approach and effectiveness in curbing distractions, making it a commendable choice for boosting productivity.

Kitchen Timer Price: Free

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Kitchen Timer is a bit of a diamond-in-the-rough pick for this list. It works as a timer, but the features are mostly for kitchen use. You can set multiple timers and also name them so you know what they track. Thus, if you are making garlic bread and mozzarella sticks, you can label each timer to know which one is which. The UI is clean enough. There are also buttons to add minutes to the timer if the food isn’t done enough by the time the timer reaches zero. It also includes pre-alarms at five and ten minutes before zero so you can remind yourself to check or flip your food. We’d like to see some granularity in the pre-alarms for cooking purposes, but otherwise, this app works pretty well.

Multi Timer StopWatch Price: Free

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Multi Timer StopWatch is great for multitaskers. You can set multiple timers at once. There are no specific features for things like the kitchen so that you can use the timer for just about anything, and it’ll work. You can also assign alarm tones to each timer individually or use text-to-speech to tell the phone which one went off. Finally, the app stores your stopwatch records in case you need them. The pro version doesn’t add any features, but it does remove ads and help support further development.

Sand Timer Price: Free

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Sand Timer is something a bit more fun. It functions like a multi-timer app. However, the timers are hourglass timers with different colors. There aren’t any super unique features with this one other than its UI. However, it sets the mood pretty well for things like board games or if you’re timing the kids during homework or before bed. It uses the accelerometer so you can turn your phone upside down and have the sand drain to the other end. We thought that was neat. You can also set this one for up to a fairly arbitrary 83 days if you want to.

Stopwatch Timer Original Price: Free

Stopwatch Timer Original is a lightweight and minimal timer app. Both the stopwatch and timer functionality are pretty simple. You swipe back and forth between the two as needed. The timer function is nice and not overly complicated. You set a timer and hit start, and then you can choose whether it repeats automatically after each countdown. This is best used for simple applications like cooking easy dishes or as a basic workout timer. It works well and is easy to use, which is why it’s on this list.

Timebox Timer Price: Free / $0.99

Timebox Timer is another timer app with a minimal UI. Its premise is to start timers as quickly as possible whenever you need them. It comes with Google Assistant support, an easy but effective UI, and up to two hours of support. It works well as a Pomodoro timer if you need an all-in-one option. We would’ve liked multi-timer support with this one, but it’s an effective solution without it.

Visual Timer Price: Free / Up to $5.00

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Visual Timer is a timer app, just like all these other ones. However, this one uses graphics to show the passage of time and how much time remains. This helps it work at a glance and is useful for productivity or exercise. The app has presets so you can plan for various activities. Plus, the UI is quite nice, so most users shouldn’t have a problem using it. It’s a bit basic, so those with more complicated needs may need to look elsewhere. A few users reported some minor bugs, but nothing too terrible.

If we missed any great timer apps for Android, tell us about them in the comments! You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists.

Comments