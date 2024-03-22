5 best task manager apps for Android

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Task managers used to be a huge deal. Back in the days of FroYo and Gingerbread, there weren’t a lot of ways to deal with applications, and if you opened one, it remained open to see what precious RAM was available on phones back then. There is no reason to use an app like this anymore since Ice Cream Sandwich and the inclusion of the stock Android task manager. Future additions like Doze Mode, Adaptive Battery, and other Android features not only make apps like this useless. It can cause excessive battery drain.

Indeed, we can probably go with not writing one of these at all, but we care about everybody rocking Android. Even the less than 1% running a version of Android needed these. Here are the best task manager apps for Android.

We only recommend these if you’re running something older than Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich. Otherwise, we recommend the best battery-saving apps and methods to manage Android’s existing task manager better.

Advanced Task Manager Price: Free / $2.99

Advanced Task Manager is another one of the more popular task management apps. It has evolved into a phone booster. That’s not the best news because booster apps don’t work well. However, this is a task manager that works on Nougat. That’s pretty rare. You can use it to kill apps and games, clear out RAM, etc. It has an ignore list for those apps you don’t want to be closed. This is one of a few that works on newer versions of Android. We wouldn’t recommend you do that, though. It’s still suitable for older devices as well.

Greenify and Servicely Price: Free / Up to $13.99

Greenify and Servicely are two more modern task manager apps. They manage tasks by stopping app services that run in the background. They don’t drain batteries that way and can’t do random stuff in the background. Greenify works without a root, albeit not as well as with a root. Servicely is a root-only app, however. Greenify also helps you identify what apps wake up your phone and how often they do it. These are still useful on modern phones, unlike most task manager apps. The video above doesn’t have a thumbnail but is a tutorial on using this app.

Simple System Monitor Price: Free / $1.99

Simple System Monitor is, well, a simple system monitor. It shows a variety of system stats, including RAM and CPU usage, GPU usage, network activity, and some root options. It includes a task manager, a cache cleaner, and other tools. The CPU usage only works on pre-Android Oreo devices, though, thanks to changes Google made in the OS. Otherwise, it works as well as a system monitor app and a task manager app.

KillApps – Close all Apps Price: Free

Umme Aimon Shabbir / Android Authority

“Kill Apps – Close All Apps” is a free Android app designed to streamline device performance and enhance battery life. It offers a user-friendly interface, enabling users to close all running apps with a single tap. The app is effective at its task but can potentially disrupt certain apps and include ads. Users should assess their device’s performance and battery life before deciding to use it and consider keeping essential apps running in the background to avoid unexpected issues.

Taskmanager Price: Free

Taskmanager is an old-school-style task manager app. It shows you a list of tasks and the total amount of RAM used. The app also features a dark theme, the ability to kill apps if needed, and a one-by-one widget that kills apps for you. It also boasts no in-app purchases, unnecessary permissions, and a modern design. It’s good for what it is and is a weird modern app killer in an era when they aren’t really needed anymore. Still, it’s suitable for older devices.

