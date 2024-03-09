10 best Sudoku apps and games for Android

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Sudoku is one of the older puzzles, and it is over 100 years old. However, it’s still quite popular today as both a brain teaser and a relaxing activity. Newer folks may recognize puzzle games from newspapers, but you can buy full books on puzzles on Amazon. Of course, you can also get them in app format on Android. Sudoku is a difficult game to screw up, so most of the Sudoku games on Android are pretty good. Most poorly made Sudoku apps are due to UI or input issues rather than actual game mechanics. In any case, some stand above the rest. Here are the best Sudoku apps for Android!

AI Factory Sudoku Price: Free

AI Factory Sudoku is an above-average Sudoku game developed by a fairly reliable developer. The game includes 1,500 Sudoku puzzles across five difficulties. Additionally, the game offers stat tracking, a fastest times counter, and a completion percentage to see your improvements over time. Most Sudoku apps and games have a fairly simple UI, and this one is no different. However, this one is decorated slightly more, so it feels a little different. The free version has advertising, while the premium version does not. Otherwise, they are functionally identical.

Andoku 3 Price: Free / $2.49

Andoku 3 is one of the great Sudoku games for Android. The game features a simple design, unlimited undo and redo functions, an assist function in case you get stuck, and cloud syncing in case you switch devices. Plus, it supports nine difficulties, more than most of its competitors. There are also tutorials, support for color Sudoku, and game stats. The free version contains ads, and the pro version doesn’t. This one is also available for free to Google Play Pass subscribers. This one should definitely be more popular than it is. The first two Andoku games are also fantastic on the Play Store. This is available via Google Play Pass if you have it.

Brainium Studios Sudoku Price: Free

Brainium Studios is a developer on Google Play with one of the more comfortable and enjoyable Sudoku apps on mobile. Like most, it has tons of puzzles and features. However, this one promotes itself as a learning tool rather than a standalone game. The app features a dark mode, unlimited undo and redo, landscape and portrait view modes, a few themes, and five difficulties. Like most, the free and premium versions are identical, except for the advertising in the pro version. This one is clean and easy.

Conceptis MultiSudoku Price: Free / Up to $3.99

Conceptis MultiSudoku has a complicated name but is a good Sudoku app. This one specializes in multi-Sudoku or multiple Sudoku puzzles in one game. The game includes up to five grids per puzzle, multiple difficulty levels, and a puzzle library that consistently updates with new content. Players get an assortment of free puzzles and must pay for the rest. So far, few people have an issue with that system. This one is right up there with the best.

Sudoku by Volcano Entertainment Price: Free

Volcano Entertainment’s Sudoku app is a comprehensive platform offering over 15,000 puzzles spread across eight difficulty levels. It features a variety of sudoku types, including squiggly, X, and color puzzles, ensuring a diverse and engaging experience. The app enhances user engagement by offering online competitions where players can compete against each other, along with custom puzzles and detailed career statistics. Like many sudoku apps, it includes a hint system to assist users in learning puzzle-solving strategies. Notably, the app is distinguished by its high-quality presentation, visual effects, animations, and a dark mode option for user convenience.

Genina.com Sudoku Price: Free / $2.49

Genina.com’s Sudoku game is one of the most popular versions on Android. The game includes four basic difficulty levels, a massive selection of puzzles, unlimited undo and redo, a hint system, and a progress tracker. The UI is slicker than most, but the numbers could be larger. Thankfully, the undo feature keeps that from being too much of a problem. Still, it’s a perfectly serviceable Sudoku game. Those with a Google Play Pass can buy this one for free without advertising. Everybody else can view ads for free or pay $2.49 for no ads. You can also get the premium version on Google Play Pass for free.

Sudoku & Variants by Logic Wiz Price: Free

Are you in search of an engaging twist on traditional Sudoku? Look no further than Sudoku & Variants by Logic Wiz. Packed with many Sudoku variations, this app promises endless entertainment with thousands of meticulously designed puzzles. Dive into unique versions such as Arrow Sudoku, Chess Sudoku, Kropki Sudoku, Sandwich Sudoku, and Thermo Sudoku. Plus, for those who cherish the original Sudoku gameplay, the classic version you adore is also available within the app.

Sudoku – The Clean One Price: Free / Up to $4.99

Sudoku – The Clean One is an up-and-coming Sudoku app. It features a slick, simple UI with light and dark modes. It’s easily one of the best-looking Sudoku apps on the list. Other features include five difficulty levels, digit highlighting, auto-saving, and an optional hint system. The complaints we could find were about the advertising, and those go away if you get the premium version. This one is pretty flashy, but it backs it up with a solid, simple Sudoku experience.

Sudoku.com Price: Free / $2.49

Sudoku.com is the most popular Sudoku game on the list by a fairly wide margin. It has many puzzles, daily challenges, seasonal Sudoku events, a number highlight function, a hint system, unlimited undo, and six difficulty levels. The game takes a mainstream approach to its features and UI, so this one isn’t for everyone. For instance, some players may need more than one hint per puzzle and don’t want to watch a short video for more puzzles. In any case, this is the McDonald’s of Sudoku, and it’s good enough for many people. You can also get this one for free on Google Play Pass if you use it.

Sudoku: Brain Puzzles Price: Free

Sudoku: Brain Puzzles, developed by Mahjong Brain Games, reinvigorates the classic Sudoku experience through an engaging gamified approach. Players are rewarded with trophies as they navigate through puzzles, enhancing the competitive edge by participating in daily challenges and ‘seasonal adventures,’ fostering a sense of competition among friends and family. Tailored for novices and seasoned players, the app includes a helpful tutorial to ease beginners into the game. It encompasses essential features expected from top-tier Sudoku apps, such as an offline mode, multiple difficulty levels, automatic mistake detection, and support for pencil marking, ensuring a comprehensive Sudoku playing experience.

