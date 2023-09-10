5 best spoof call apps and fake call apps for Android

Spoof calls and fake calls are occasionally fun and even occasionally useful. Spoof calls make for great pranks around April Fool’s Day or during spooky seasons like Halloween. Additionally, fake call apps can give you a reason to get up and walk away from an embarrassing or awkward situation. Regardless of the reasons, we can help. Here are the best spoof call apps and fake call apps for Android. You can also just pick up a burner phone number and use that. There are many more services for that sort of thing than there are for spoof calls.

Please note that we do not endorse spam calling, robocalling, or other activities of questionable legality. This list is for single-use pranks, for fun, and for people you know. Please read the FCC rules here before using any of these apps to make sure you're not breaking any laws. This list is for educational and entertainment purposes only.

Dingtone Price: Free/In-app purchases ($0.99 – $79.99 per item)

Dingtone is a call and texting app. It functions primarily as a second-line service or as a cheap phone call service for people with Wi-Fi. However, you can change your number fairly easily, and you can earn free calls by watching ads. Thus, you can make the occasional fake phone call if you need to. This also functions well for free texting as long as you don’t mind watching the ads. It’s not a caller ID spoofer or anything like that. However, it’s quick and easy to sign up, so you can still use it to have some fun.

Fake Me A Call Price: Free

This app lets you receive a fake phone call from a contact of your choice. Again, this is useful for getting out of awkward or uncomfortable situations or just messing with your friends. The app lets you decide the number and photo of the fake caller. You can also schedule calls and even set a specified ringtone for your fake caller. We like this one because it has a lot of little additions that we quite like. For instance, it uses the proximity sensor to determine if the phone is near your face, so it’ll turn the screen dark like your actual dialer app would do. A pro version is also available for $15.99. It gives you all the features of the free version plus some extra features like your fake calls including a SIM operator name, the option to block inbound calls in a fake call, in-line fake caller editing, and much more.

SpoofCard Price: Free/In-app purchases ($4.99 – $99.99 per item)

Imagine having a second phone number without signing a contract or needing a physical SIM card; that’s exactly what SpoofCard does. With this app, you can keep your personal information private when making calls and sending texts. You can make international calls over Wi-Fi without extra charges and even use your existing numbers. There are some fun extras, like adding sounds to your calls or going straight to voicemail when you’re busy. The best part is that there are no ads.

Talkatone Price: Free/In-app purchases ($0.99 – $14.99 per item)

Talkatone is a service that provides phone numbers so you can make calls and send texts. This is generally for people who want a second line, an anonymous line, or a primary line for folks who don’t want a cell phone plan. However, apps like this make excellent spoof call apps. You can get a number nobody knows, spoof a call (either to yourself or someone else), and get away with it. Additionally, services like this provide texts as well, so you can text from a fake number if you want to go that route. The app operates on a credit system, so you spend a little money, make some phone calls, and then spend more later if you want to.

textPlus Price: Free/In-app purchases ($0.99 – $39.99 per item)

textPlus is a lot like Dingtone. You sign up, get a real phone number, and use it to call and text people. It’s relatively easy to change your number if needed for prank calls, and you get a certain number of free calls and texts every month. You can earn more by watching ads or by subscribing to the service for a monthly fee. This is one of the biggest and most respected free call apps in the space, and it worked fine in ours. Most of its features are for people who want an alternate phone line rather than a joke line to mess with people. However, you can find voice changer apps and other such things elsewhere if you want more stuff like that.

