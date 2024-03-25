5 best soundboard apps for Android

Soundboard apps are fun little apps. They provide a bunch of goofy sound bytes at a moment’s notice when you need them. They’re especially fun when doing voice chats with people. After all, having the right meme or sound at the right time can make a joke work. This is too long of an opening paragraph for the subject matter. Here are the best soundboard apps for Android.

Custom Soundboard Price: Free / $5.99

Custom Soundboard lets you make, well, custom soundboards. This one is a bit more labor-intensive than the others. However, you have the benefit of only being limited by your imagination. You can add whatever sounds you want. Additionally, you can record directly with the phone microphone or import from a sound file. The app is reasonably clean and easy to use. You can even add effects and play multiple sound effects at once to layer the sounds. It doesn’t have sound effects; otherwise, it’s a solid option.

Instant Buttons Price: Free / $39.99 per year

Instant Buttons is one of the most popular soundboard apps we found. It features dozens of buttons and audio memes for almost any situation. Additionally, the buttons work, and the UI is easy to use. Perhaps the best feature for this one is the ability to create your sound buttons for whatever joke or meme you feel like recreating. Thus, you can always have an up-to-date meme board even if the developer doesn’t update the app for a while.

Meme Soundboard Price: Free

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Meme Soundboard is one of many copy-and-paste soundboards. That doesn’t mean it’s bad; it just means that there are a lot of apps like this one. This one includes various memes from the last 20 or so years. The app also promises decent sound quality, many memes, and an easy UI. There isn’t much else to say about it. You press the button, and it plays the meme. Everybody laughs, and then everyone moves on with their day. The premium version removes ads, faster (and more frequent) updates, and more.

Meme and Vine Soundboard Price: Free

The Meme and Vine Soundboard app offers Android users a vast array of complimentary and premium comedic audio clips derived from popular memes and vines. Users can explore and enjoy the assortment within five distinct Meme categories, bookmarking favorites for easy access. This application supports sound sharing across various platforms. For exclusive Pro section access, users can upgrade to the Gold version or earn rewards through activities like viewing ads and app ratings on the Play Store. Additionally, the app provides the functionality to export files from your device, though it lacks extensive customization features.

Zeptars soundboard apps Price: Free

Zeptars is a developer on Google Play with a variety of soundboard apps. They’re not overly amazing, but the developer has many of them. That includes two random sound apps with boat horns and music notes, a meme soundboard, a trolling soundboard, and several celebrity soundboards. The app’s UI isn’t very good. However, the apps otherwise work as expected. They are also all free with advertising.

If we missed any great soundboard apps, tell us about them in the comments! You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists!

