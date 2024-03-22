10 best sound apps for Android

Sound apps are a difficult topic to cover. Tons of apps make noises and sometimes they’re even good noises. There are a variety of sound apps that include white noise apps, soundboards, sound effects, and even some niche stuff like binaural audio, ASMR, and other types of sounds.

We wrote about various sound apps in a previous app list. You can check out animal noises, sleep sounds, and nature sound apps by clicking here. We also have music apps linked up just below if that’s the sound you want. Otherwise, here are the best sound apps for Android.

The best sound apps for Android

100’s of Buttons and Sounds 2 Price: Free (with ads)

100’s of Buttons and Sounds 2 is a massive soundboard with a bunch of various noises. It boasts over 300 sound effects, looping abilities, and multi-touch and sound support. That means this thing works really fast if you want it to. It’s not a beautiful app by any stretch. However, its sound effects collection is fairly massive for its genre. It’s a good app for those simple types of sounds.

Atmosphere sound apps Price: Free / $2.49 / Optional donations (each)

Atmosphere is a small series of sound apps for sleep, relaxation, meditation, and other such activities. They offer a variety of sounds. You can mix and match the ones you want. There are also volume sliders for adjustable intensity. That means you can create whatever kind of sounds that you want. They also include binaural beats and isochronic tones if you want those. The main app has the most sounds. The other two focus on sounds for babies and binaural stuff. They all cost the same as well.

Funny SMS Ringtones & Sounds Price: Free

Exactly like the name suggests, this app will help you find funny sounds to keep as your SMS alerts, phone ringtones, or alarms to add a comedic flair to your phone. What makes it unique is that it has a widget that you can place on your home screen and play the sounds without having to open the app. It might not be the best-looking app on the Play Store in terms of user interface, but it’s free and gets the job done.

Dream_Studio sound apps Price: Free

Dream_Studio is a developer on Google Play with a variety of sound apps. That includes animal sounds, white noise apps, sleep music sounds, and various nature sounds as well. All of them are reasonably good. Some of the more unique ones include lullabies and baby sleep sounds along with a wind noise app, music for meditation, and a few other gems. The apps aren’t pretty, but they work rather well. They are also all free with advertising.

Mikdroid sound apps Price: Free

Mikdroid is another developer with a bunch of random, decent sound apps. The best apps from this developer include Ambience (sic) and the Relax series of apps (Relax Rain, Relax Forest, Relax Ocean, etc). Mikdroid also does a decent white noise generator. The Ambience app is by far the best one. It lets you choose a bunch of sounds to play at once with volume sliders for intensity and further customization. We recommend the Ambience app first, but the rest of them are pretty decent too. This one is also available for free if you use Google Play Pass.

Sound effects for meme videos Price: Free

This app is very useful in that it collects all the sound effects you might find on recently trending Instagram reels, TikToks, or YouTube videos under one umbrella. It gives you access to over 50 unique phrases, sound cues, and random noises. Add to that the option to share the sound files directly via instant messaging or social media, and the ability to download the audio files to your storage, and you have got yourself a sweet-sounding package.

SoundCloud Price: Free / $4.99-$8.25 per month

SoundCloud is a surprisingly good app for a variety of sounds. There are profiles with a bunch of random sound effects and meme stuff. Additionally, there are more professional profiles with sound effects that you can add to your own work. It covers a lot of the same bases as YouTube, including tracks for ASMR, binaural stuff, sleep sounds, animal sounds, and more. It’s not quite as robust as YouTube, but it’s a good second choice for a lot of uncommon stuff. The $4.99 per month is the premium subscription for normal people while the $8.25 per month is the premium subscription for people producing content on the platform.

Sound Sleep Price: Free / $0.99-$1.99 each

Sound Sleep (formerly Relaxio) is another developer on Google Play with a variety of decent sound apps. They’re excellent for relaxation, sleep, and other such activities. The most popular ones include Sleep Sounds, Nature Sounds, a white noise generator app, and a meditation music app. Most of the apps feature decent, easy designs along with timers, offline support, and more. You can also mix and match sounds for a customizable experience. They’re also relatively cheap at $0.99-$1.99 each for the premium version. Many of the developer’s apps are also free with Google Play Pass.

YouTube Price: Free / $13.99 per month

YouTube is one of the most popular video streaming apps ever. It’s also excellent for most types of sounds. People upload all kinds of sound clips, sounds, music, and more. That includes niche things like white noise, binaural audio, and other stuff. You can call it anything you want. There are a ton of channels and options. It has ads, but you know that. The $13.99 per month subscription removes ads, adds background play (essential for sound apps), and offline downloads.

Zedge Price: Free with optional in-app purchases

Zedge is one of our favorite Android apps. It has a huge collection of wallpapers, ringtones, alarm tones, and notification tones. The wallpapers are fine and there’s a premium section for those. However, today we’re here for the sounds. You can find sounds, music, sound effects, and all kinds of neat little audio clips for your phone. The app downloads them for use as ringtones, alarm tones, etc. It’s something a little bit different, but if you want sounds for use as your phone’s ringtone or something, this is where we would start first. The app has some truly obnoxious advertising, but everything else about it is very good.

