10 best solitaire games for Android

Solitaire is one of the classic card games. It’s around 300 years old, if not older. The game has changed very little since its inception, but several variants exist, like FreeCell and TriPeaks. Luckily, it’s a relatively easy game to code. There are an absolute ton of solitaire options in the Google Play Store. We think we’ve narrowed down a good list of the best solitaire games for Android.

Best solitaire games for Android:

250+ Solitaire Collection Price: Free / $2.99

250+ Solitaire Collection is a collection of solitaire games. It has the basic solitaire and FreeCell, TriPeaks, Klondike, Canfield, Golf, Spider, Scorpion, and many others. The UI isn’t the best, but it’s highly functional and reasonably easy to use. There isn’t much to complain about, really. The controls are decent, it has every version of solitaire I’ve ever heard of, and it’s reasonably cheap. The free version contains ads, and the full version removes them. It’s also free via Google Play Pass if you have it.

AI Factory Limited’s Solitaire Price: Free / $4.99

AI Factory Limited is a developer on Google Play with many old-school games like chess, checkers, hearts, spades, and, of course, solitaire. There is a free version with ads and a separate premium version without them. In terms of gameplay, it’s pretty decent. It’s the classic solitaire experience with some extra options. Those options include difficulty choices, three different scoring options, and whether you want a one or three-card draw. The game isn’t packed full of a ton of extras. It just executes the game in a pleasant manner. It’s also free on Google Play Pass.

Brainium Studios solitaire games Price: Free / $11.99

Brainium Studios is another developer on Google Play. This developer has three decent solitaire games. The first is your standard solitaire, the second is a FreeCell variant, and the third is a Spider variant. All three of them are pretty decent. Each has a healthy selection of options like a difficulty mode and customization options like one-card or three-card draw. The regular solitaire game even has a left-handed mode. The FreeCell and Spider editions are notably less expensive than the regular editions, but otherwise, all three games play pretty well.

Classic Solitaire Klondike Price: Free

Classic Solitaire Klondike is the best free solitaire game that we could find. It has no in-app purchases, no ads, and no-nonsense. It’s just your basic, classic solitaire. The game has some basic settings. You can switch from one to three card drawers. undo and redo a move, and adjust the difficulty. That’s about it, but do you really need anything else? It also plays offline for those times when you’re stuck with no signal. It’s basic, but it’s serviceable and fun.

Microsoft Solitaire Collection Price: Free / $1.99 per month / $9.99 per year

Microsoft Solitaire Collection is one of the most popular solitaire games on mobile. It’s a mobile port of the popular solitaire games from Microsoft Windows. This one has a ton of extras. It includes regular (Klondike) solitaire, FreeCell, Spider, TriPeaks, and Pyramid. Each game has its own set of options to adjust things like difficulty. The game includes things like daily and weekly challenges and integration with Xbox Live profiles, where you can earn actual Xbox achievements. It has a subscription price, and we’re not fans of subscription prices for card games. However, you can play all the solitaire you want without it if you don’t mind some ads.

MobilityWare solitaire games Price: Free / $1.99 per month / $14.99 per year with in-app purchases

MobilityWare is a developer on Google Play with a few decent solitaire games. The main solitaire game is pretty good. It has the usual stuff like one-card and three-card draw but adds things like leaderboards and online competition. It’s a pleasant experience overall, with the possible exception of the unskippable ads. The developer also has games for Spider, FreeCell, TriPeaks, Pyramid, and Castle variants of solitaire. The subscription is not great, but you can play the game for free with Google Play Pass if you have it.

Solitaire by Lezigame Price: Free

Solitaire by Lezigame is another good and also free solitaire game. It has the basics, like most of the solitaire games on this list. There isn’t much else to it, but some people don’t need a ton of bells and whistles. The game has a few things, like challenges and themes. However, other than that, it’s just a good, simple solitaire game. The ads can be a bit annoying, and we wish there were a premium version for a couple of bucks. Otherwise, it’s one of the better free solitaire games.

Solitaire Super Pack Price: Free / $9.99

Solitaire Free Pack isn’t technically a free pack since it has a price tag, but you can get all of it for free with ads. It boasts over 120 solitaire variants, although most are just the basic versions with some fun mechanics. For instance, you can play regular Klondike solitaire with two decks of cards instead of just one. The game is a bit more difficult than most and deters some players, but it’s a solid game with plenty of other ways to play solitaire. The ad-free version is a bit expensive, so only pay for it if you like the game.

Tiki Solitaire TriPeaks Price: Free

TriPeaks offers a unique spin on classic solitaire games like Klondike and Freecell by blending them into an adventure experience. Developed by Game Show Network, this app allows players to embark on a journey through various landscapes, progressing through levels based on their solitaire abilities. Players must initially launch the app with an active internet connection to embark on this adventure. However, the game can be played offline once opened, provided the app remains active. This feature enables uninterrupted gameplay without the need for a continuous internet connection.

Zynga solitaire games Price: Free

You may know Zynga for such games as Word with Friends and FarmVille, but the developer also occasionally dabbles in the classics. The developer has three different solitaire games. They include a FreeCell variant (Google Play), a Spider variant (Google Play), and a standard variant (linked at the button below). All three versions play as you would expect. All three games have an undo function, stats, and other standard features. The base solitaire game also has one or three draws. All three games are playable offline as well. Also, all three are free to play with only advertising to deal with.

