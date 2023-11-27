The 5 best smartphone deals of Cyber Monday 2023

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The holiday sales are arguably the best time to upgrade your phone, as you’re all but guaranteed the best price of the year on whichever model you choose. But some of the offers are much better than others, so we’ve scoured the sale to work out what we think are the five best smartphone deals of Cyber Monday.

We’re really focusing on Android phones here, simply because Apple famously doesn’t discount unlocked models of its latest flagships. You gotta pay full whack for that iOS. We’re also not suggesting these are the best phones that are on sale. It’s more than we think these options are where the best value is to be found.

5 best smartphone deals of Cyber Monday 2023

1. Google Pixel 8 — $150 off With Google always releasing their latest flagship Pixel phones in October, it makes no sense to buy them at full price. By waiting a month or two, you can usually make savings in the holiday sales, although the discount on the new Google Pixel 8 went deeper than we were expecting. That’s the type of surprise we like. Already affordable at its $699 retail price, the base model is down to just $549 in the Cyber Monday promotion. And there’s an honorable mention for the $200 price drop on the Pixel 8 Pro.

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 — $500 off The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the finest foldable phones you can buy, and its Cyber Monday discount also fell into our better-than-expected category. Never having previously dipped from its $1,800 retail price by more than $300, a huge $500 markdown right now has it almost as affordable as the base model Galaxy S23 Ultra. You can pick it up for $1,299.99, at least until midnight tonight. A brighter internal display, a better hinge that folds completely flat, and a lighter feel are just the design improvements the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has over its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 The most powerful folding phone gets even stronger The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 improves on the folding platform with a more reliable hinge, stronger glass, an IPX8 rating, plenty of storage options, and a big, bright display. See price at Amazon Save $500.00

3. OnePlus 11 — $150 off One of the experts here at Android Authority called the OnePlus 11 the most underrated flagship of 2023, and he makes a compelling case — I’m also a OnePlus disciple when it comes to my daily driver. If you’re also ready to convert, there’s never been a better time to buy. The Cyber Monday price drop to only $549.99 on the base model of the device has been so popular that Amazon seems to be out of stock, but you can still catch the deal at BestBuy.

OnePlus 11 OnePlus 11 OnePlus is simplifying its lineup and packing all the goods into one flagship device The OnePlus 11 is all about speed, thanks to 80W wired charging and Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It also features a third-generation Hasselblad camera setup, an IP64 rating, and OnePlus' most aggressive pricing in years. See price at Best Buy Save $150.00

4. Motorola ThinkPhone — $240 off The Motorola ThinkPhone might be the best phone you’ve never heard of. Lenovo acquired Motorola almost a decade ago, and the ThinkPhone is inspired by the former brand’s ubiquitous ThinkPad line of laptops. It sounds like a recipe for a flagship fail, but we were genuinely impressed with this device and even more impressed by the Cyber Monday deal on it. Usually selling for $700, the price drop to $359.99 is almost 50% off. That almost puts it into budget-phone territory when the handset is anything but.

Motorola ThinkPhone Motorola ThinkPhone Worth thinking about. The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola lives up to the proud tradition of the ThinkPad and is a great buy for enterprise customers looking for smart looks and reliability. See price at Motorola Save $340.00

5. Motorola Razr Plus (2023) — $300 off We had to include a clamshell-style foldable in the lineup, and the latest Motorola Razr Plus device has been one of the revelations of 2023. It may still sit in the shadow of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in terms of recognition, but there’s a huge amount to love about it, including the fact that its Cyber Monday discount is $100 better than its Samsung counterpart. Catch the deal in time, and you can pick up the Razr Plus for just $699.99.

Motorola Razr Plus (2023) Motorola Razr Plus (2023) The sharpest Razr to date. Lightweight, ultra-sleek, and infinitely flexible, the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) flips open to reveal a gorgeous display that looks seamless, feels smooth, and shines bright. Also featuring the largest cover screen on a foldable phone of this form factor, the Razr Plus is offering serious competition to its foldable rivals. See price at Amazon Save $300.00

Comments