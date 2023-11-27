Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The 5 best smartphone deals of Cyber Monday 2023
The holiday sales are arguably the best time to upgrade your phone, as you’re all but guaranteed the best price of the year on whichever model you choose. But some of the offers are much better than others, so we’ve scoured the sale to work out what we think are the five best smartphone deals of Cyber Monday.
We’re really focusing on Android phones here, simply because Apple famously doesn’t discount unlocked models of its latest flagships. You gotta pay full whack for that iOS. We’re also not suggesting these are the best phones that are on sale. It’s more than we think these options are where the best value is to be found.
1. Google Pixel 8 — $150 off
With Google always releasing their latest flagship Pixel phones in October, it makes no sense to buy them at full price. By waiting a month or two, you can usually make savings in the holiday sales, although the discount on the new Google Pixel 8 went deeper than we were expecting. That’s the type of surprise we like. Already affordable at its $699 retail price, the base model is down to just $549 in the Cyber Monday promotion. And there’s an honorable mention for the $200 price drop on the Pixel 8 Pro.
2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 — $500 off
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the finest foldable phones you can buy, and its Cyber Monday discount also fell into our better-than-expected category. Never having previously dipped from its $1,800 retail price by more than $300, a huge $500 markdown right now has it almost as affordable as the base model Galaxy S23 Ultra. You can pick it up for $1,299.99, at least until midnight tonight. A brighter internal display, a better hinge that folds completely flat, and a lighter feel are just the design improvements the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has over its predecessor.
3. OnePlus 11 — $150 off
One of the experts here at Android Authority called the OnePlus 11 the most underrated flagship of 2023, and he makes a compelling case — I’m also a OnePlus disciple when it comes to my daily driver. If you’re also ready to convert, there’s never been a better time to buy. The Cyber Monday price drop to only $549.99 on the base model of the device has been so popular that Amazon seems to be out of stock, but you can still catch the deal at BestBuy.
4. Motorola ThinkPhone — $240 off
The Motorola ThinkPhone might be the best phone you’ve never heard of. Lenovo acquired Motorola almost a decade ago, and the ThinkPhone is inspired by the former brand’s ubiquitous ThinkPad line of laptops. It sounds like a recipe for a flagship fail, but we were genuinely impressed with this device and even more impressed by the Cyber Monday deal on it. Usually selling for $700, the price drop to $359.99 is almost 50% off. That almost puts it into budget-phone territory when the handset is anything but.
5. Motorola Razr Plus (2023) — $300 off
We had to include a clamshell-style foldable in the lineup, and the latest Motorola Razr Plus device has been one of the revelations of 2023. It may still sit in the shadow of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in terms of recognition, but there’s a huge amount to love about it, including the fact that its Cyber Monday discount is $100 better than its Samsung counterpart. Catch the deal in time, and you can pick up the Razr Plus for just $699.99.