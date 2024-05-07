The best-selling Android phone in Q1 2024 costs more than $1,000

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple’s iPhones accounted for the top four most popular smartphones of Q1 2024, according to Counterpoint Research.

Samsung’s $1,300 Galaxy S24 Ultra was the best-selling Android phone in the quarter, while the vanilla S24 made an appearance too.

Apple’s iPhones frequently dominate the list of the best-selling smartphones each quarter, and a new report confirms this once again. But there’s also some good news for Samsung in this regard.

Counterpoint Research published its list of the best-selling smartphones of Q1 2024, and it’s no surprise to see the top four spots occupied by iPhones. More specifically, the iPhone 15 Pro Max was on top, followed by the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 14.

However, one surprise this time is that the most popular Android phone on the list was the $1,300 Galaxy S24 Ultra, coming in fifth place. That’s unexpected as Samsung’s budget phones usually tend to be the best-selling Android phones in each quarter. For example, the Galaxy A13 was the most popular Android device in Q1 2023.

Counterpoint Research

The Ultra model was also joined by the standard Galaxy S24 in ninth place. For what it’s worth, the Galaxy S23 Ultra was the only flagship Samsung (or Android) phone in the top 10 a year ago. This suggests that the Galaxy S24 series is indeed enjoying a substantial uptick in sales compared to previous Galaxy flagships.

Other notable Android entries in Q1 2024 include the Galaxy A15 5G (sixth), the Galaxy A54 (seventh), and the Galaxy A34 (10th). Unfortunately, we don’t see any other Android OEMs in the top 10.

It’s also interesting to see the iPhone 15 Plus only landing in eighth place. The iPhone 14 Plus didn’t do much better a year ago, coming in seventh. So we wonder whether Apple will eventually ditch the Plus line much like it abandoned the Mini series.

You might like

Comments