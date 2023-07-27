While any tablet should have a case if it’s on the go, the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is a larger, 12.4-inch version of Samsung’s regular Tab S9, making protection all the more important. Below, we’ve got the best S9 Plus case options we’ve encountered so far. The number of options is a bit limited at the moment since the tablet was just announced.

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus cases Most S9 Plus cases are going to be devoted solely to protection, and with those, we’ve favored tough designs that can withstand some punishment. Many people should, however, consider Samsung’s keyboard case if they want their S9 to be a true laptop replacement, or simply get real work done.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Book Cover Keyboard Slim

Samsung

You can probably skip a keyboard case if you only ever expect to do heavy typing work at home. If you want to be ready to type hundreds of words anywhere at any time, however, that’s where the Book Cover Keyboard Slim comes into play. It’s magnetically attached for easy removal, and a compartment on the back holds your S Pen. Wireless Keyboard Sharing lets you quickly connect to other Galaxy devices on the same Samsung account.

You’ll need to buy the regular Book Cover Keyboard if you want a trackpad, but we’re recommending the Slim case because even at $160, it’s a full $70 cheaper, and you can probably get away with the S Pen and your fingers for mouse-like input. If you can’t, there’s always a dedicated mouse.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Smart Book Cover

Samsung

If you don’t expect typing to be a high priority (or you’ve got an existing keyboard you can reuse when needed), you should at least consider the Smart Book Cover. Its $90 price tag is a little steep next to comparable options, but you do get a case with suede lining and an omnidirectional kickstand that works in both portrait and landscape modes. It’s also loaded with magnets, which not only make it easy to attach and remove your S9 Plus, but enable the tablet’s auto-wake/sleep functions. A slot on the back holds your S Pen.

Spigen Tough Armor Pro

Spigen

While there’s something notably missing on the Tough Armor Pro — a screen cover, for when you toss your S9 Plus in a bag or backpack — the tradeoff is a slightly lower price than Samsung’s Smart Book Cover, and added side protection, including raised edges around the screen and camera. A kickstand supports your tablet in landscape mode, and there’s an S Pen holder on the back. This case should do for protection around the home or office.

Note that the Pro isn’t actually shipping yet, but if you need something similar, sooner, we’ve got you covered with the next item.

UAG Metropolis SE

UAG