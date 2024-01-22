The best apps for the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the most powerful and versatile smartphones on the market. It boasts a stunning 6.9-inch AMOLED display, a quad-camera setup, and S Pen support. In this post, we’ll take a look at the best apps you can download on your brand-new device once you get it, all of which take advantage of the phone’s large screen and S Pen functionality.

The best Galaxy S24 Ultra apps To make the most of your new S24 Ultra, you need the right apps. In this article, we will introduce you to some of the best ones, covering categories such as productivity, photography, reading, and more. You can also check out our list of best Android apps to check out some more essentials to install on your new device. Squid

Sketchbook

Snapseed

DocuSign

Amazon Kindle

Squid Price: Free, In-app purchases ($1 – $14.99 per item)

While there are numerous note-taking applications available for Android, Squid truly stands out when it comes to the art of handwritten note-taking, particularly with the S24 Ultra and its S Pen. It provides a seamless writing experience and offers a diverse selection of backgrounds, making it suitable for tasks like journaling or creating graphs.

Squid allows you to import individual pages or entire notebooks in various formats, including PDF, PNG, JPEG, and Squid Note formats. It also boasts valuable features such as customizable pen pressure, support for changing ink colors, and the ability to undo and redo actions, as well as erase content.

Moreover, Squid offers additional functionalities like PDF annotation, document signing, image importing, and shape drawing. However, it’s worth noting that most of these advanced features are locked behind a paywall.

Sketchbook Price: Free, In-app purchases ($1.99 per item)

The Sketchbook app enjoys immense popularity among artists and boasts an extensive array of tools at your disposal. These tools encompass a diverse selection of customizable brushes, guides, rulers, and stroke aids for your artistic endeavors.

Sketchbook enjoys a new lease of life on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, as its S Pen serves a multifaceted purpose beyond note-taking. Its remarkably low latency renders it perfect for both amateur and professional digital artists seeking a responsive and precise tool.

Whether you prefer not to carry a tablet everywhere or simply wish to bring your creative ideas to life spontaneously, the Sketchbook app on the S24 Ultra can serve as your canvas.

Snapseed Price: Free

Snapseed stands out as an exceptional photo editing tool in my experience, making it a valuable asset for your S24 Ultra, particularly if you have a passion for photography.

With this smartphone boasting a quartet of cameras, you have the capability to capture stunning, high-quality images. Snapseed allows you to enhance and refine these images without compromising their original quality.

One noteworthy feature of the app is its ability to handle RAW images, providing advanced editing capabilities. Snapseed offers a diverse range of filters and editing options to elevate your photos further.

Among its standout tools are Double Exposure, HDR Scape, and Lens Blur, which will undoubtedly appeal to seasoned Samsung photography enthusiasts. The icing on the cake is that Snapseed is entirely free, with no in-app purchases to worry about.

DocuSign Price: Free, In-app purchases ($9.99 – $299.99 per item)

DocuSign is a widely used application designed for handling PDF forms, offering the ability to both sign and share documents electronically. This application ensures compliance with the eSign Act, ensuring that electronically signed documents hold legal validity.

Moreover, it allows you to send unsigned documents to recipients, enabling them to add their electronic signatures. DocuSign supports a variety of file formats including PDFs, Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, and certain image types. Additionally, there is a diverse range of subscription options, offering flexibility to suit various user needs.

The S24 Ultra’s expansive screen and S Pen integration make the process of viewing and signing documents even more intuitive and seamless. The low-latency input from the S Pen makes signing an e-document as intuitive as signing on paper with an actual pen.

Amazon Kindle Price: Free

The S24 Ultra’s large panel is perfect for reading books, and when it comes to taking full advantage of this expansive screen, the Amazon Kindle app is our top recommendation.

Although there are numerous excellent e-book reader apps available, the Amazon Kindle app stands out for the S24 Ultra. It seamlessly connects to Amazon’s extensive e-book store, granting you access to a vast selection of popular books from around the world.

While the navigation interface may include advertisements and monetization features, the reading experience itself is well-rounded and unobtrusive, ensuring that you can immerse yourself in your chosen book without distractions.

FAQs

Why are there two messages apps on my Samsung Galaxy S24? Recent models of Galaxy smartphones are equipped with a minimum of two pre-installed messaging applications: Samsung Messages and Google’s Messages. Both of these apps feature user-friendly interfaces, enhancing the experience of texting your contacts. Additionally, various carriers offer their unique messaging apps, such as Verizon’s Message+. While there are numerous third-party messaging apps available for download, it’s important to note that you can only designate one of these apps as your default messaging app.

What is the Samsung Free app? Samsung Free offers a one-stop platform for accessing a variety of content including news articles, live TV, podcasts, and interactive games, all free of charge. To use Samsung Free, users simply need to swipe left on the Home screen of their device, where they can find all these services aggregated for easy access.

Can you change app icons on the Samsung Galaxy S24? Samsung’s One UI theme manager provides customization options for your phone’s home screen, including the ability to modify app icons. However, this feature is limited to first-party apps, resulting in a lack of uniformity when it comes to the appearance of third-party app icons.

