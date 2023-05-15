The best cases for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series smartphones were some of our favorites in 2020, especially the middle S20 Plus. It packed just the right mix of size and specs, even if it did come with a fragile glass built. To help you guard your phone, here’s a roundup of some of the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus cases you can buy right now!

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus cases:

Editor’s note: We will continue to update this list of the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus cases as more become available. We also have the best cases for the Galaxy S20 and the S20 Ultra.

Spigen Liquid Air Armor

The Air Armor is an excellent thin and light case from Spigen that’s form-fitted to maintain a slim profile. A patterned back with an anti-slip matte finish helps with the grip, and it utilizes air cushion technology for impact resistance. A slightly raised lip keeps the display and rear camera safe as well. For most people, this case will be more than enough to keep your phone safe.

Speck Presidio Grip

The Speck Presidio Grip combines a polycarbonate outer shell and an impact-absorbing inner material to keep the phone safe. Angled rubber ridges on the back add to the grip and stop the phone from sliding off surfaces. Raised bezels around the screen, covered buttons, reinforced corners, and Microban antimicrobial technology (that reduces bacteria by 99%) add to the protective capabilities of the case.

Spigen Rugged Armor

The Spigen Rugged Armor is one of the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus cases you can buy. It offers excellent protection without adding too much bulk or thickness by utilizing air cushion technology and a spider-web pattern inside for shock dispersion. A raised lip keeps the display, camera, and fingerprint scanner safe, and you also get covered buttons for a little extra dust and water resistance.

UAG Plasma

The UAG Plasma is a feather-light case for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus that combines a hard outer shell and an impact-resistant core. As one of the best rugged cases you can get for the S20 Plus, it also features a raised rubber lip and reinforced corners as well. The case meets MIL-STD 810G-516.6 drop-test standards but is thin enough to let you use mobile payments.

PHNX mnml case

Want a super thin case? The PHNX mnml case comes in at just .35mm thin, making it the thinnest and lightest case you can get for the S20 Plus. It’s also very, well, minimal, with no visible branding on the outside of the case. It comes in three colorways: matte black, frosted black, and frosted white.

FYY genuine leather wallet

The FYY Samsung Galaxy S20 wallet case is made with genuine leather that looks and feels great. A magnetic clasp holds the folio cover in place, and the latter can also fold into a kickstand. In addition, it comes with three slots for bank cards or ID and a large cash pocket. There are some pretty nice color options to choose from, too.

Cyrill Ciel Leather Brick

This Cyrill Ciel case comes with a hard, polycarbonate back and a thick TPU bumper to keep the phone safe if dropped while also looking different from the usual crop of cases and covers. A slightly raised lip keeps the display and the rear camera protected as well. The buttons are covered, and there are precise cutouts for easy access to all ports and features.

Encased Duraclip

Belt clip holsters are usually available with rugged cases. If you’re looking for this convenient accessory with a relatively thin case, the Encased Duraclip is for you. It has a patterned back and rubberized finish that adds to the grip. The holster holds the phone securely in place, and you can rotate it. The case also comes with a built-in kickstand that lets you prop the phone up in both orientations.

Poetic Guardian

If you’re looking for complete protection for your Galaxy S20 Plus, it doesn’t get much better than the Poetic Guardian. It comes with an anti-scratch polycarbonate backplate, reinforced corners, and covered ports and buttons. A raised lip and a screen protector built into the front plate keep the display safe.

