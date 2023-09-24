10 best RSS reader apps for Android

This article was updated and checked for accuracy in September 2023. It was originally published in 2016.

While RSS may not enjoy the same popularity as in the past, it remains a valuable tool for aggregating news from diverse sources. It continues to serve many users, particularly power users seeking current information. Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that not all websites maintain updated RSS feeds. Although not as vibrant as before, RSS technology still has its merits. Here, we present the finest RSS reader apps for Android, catering to those who appreciate this reliable news-gathering method.

We’d like to give an honorable mention to Newsreels (Google Play) and Plenary (Google Play). They are two up-and-coming RSS-style newsreaders that are getting better with each update.

Feeder Price: Free

The Feeder app is a versatile RSS reader that simplifies the way you consume content. With its intuitive interface, Feeder makes it effortless to follow your favorite websites, blogs, and news sources, ensuring you never miss a headline. It offers various customization options, allowing you to organize and categorize your feeds for a personalized reading experience. Feeder’s real-time updates and offline reading feature keep you connected to the latest news, even on the go. This app is a must-have for RSS enthusiasts seeking a user-friendly and feature-rich reader.

Feedly Price: Free

Feedly is easily one of the best and most popular RSS mobile apps. It works like a standard RSS reader. You find a bunch of news sources you like. The app shows all those articles and you read them. It also offers a bunch of other stuff, including cross-platform support, support for third party apps like Evernote, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, IFTTT, and others. The whole thing is free with no in-app purchases. There is a subscription option. However, unless you really want premium fonts and support for Evernote, you can probably skip it.

Flipboard Price: Free

Flipboard is another one of the most popular RSS reader apps for mobile. It features some slick animations and a decent user interface. It also works pretty well too. The app features the basics, so we won’t go over that. It’s not as powerful as something like Feedly. However, it is a little easier to navigate, and it definitely looks a little more refined. It also has a Daily Edition that compiles news from all your sources. It’s kind of like a magazine, but for mobile, and you get to choose what’s in it.

Flym Price: Free

Flym News Reader is one of the newer RSS reader apps. It features a simple, but modern user interface along with light and dark themes, offline reading, a search, widgets, and more. It also has support for OPML. That makes moving to this one fairly simple for prior Feedly users. Otherwise, you get what you see. A simple, good looking RSS reader that works quite well. It had most of the sources we would want and the usability is quite good. The app is also free with no in-app purchases. It’s also open-source. The app has a few bugs, but nothing substantial.

FocusReader Price: Free / Up to $6.99

FocusReader is the newest RSS reader on the list and a bit of a wildcard. It actually aggregates between a number of RSS providers, including Feedly, Inoreader, local RSS, Tiny Tiny RSS, and a few others. You can sign in to all of your accounts and have everything in a single spot. The app also supports a reading mode along with podcasts if you want to listen to those. There is also a dark mode, various feed views, and syncing. It’s newer than most and the developer is doing a good job of updating it. We hope to see it continue to improve since it’s one of the best right now.

Opera News Price: Free

The Opera News app offers a multifaceted news experience, featuring an RSS reader as one of its standout features. Users can easily aggregate and customize news feeds from their preferred sources, ensuring a tailored information stream. Additionally, Opera News provides breaking news updates, personalized recommendations, and a data-saving mode for efficient browsing. Its intuitive interface and offline reading capabilities make it a versatile news companion, catering to the needs of modern readers.

Microsoft Start Price: Free

Microsoft Start is actually a decent news aggregator. It works a lot like Feedly, Flipboard, and similar apps. You open the app, define your topics, and get a news feed. Your settings are synced to the web version as well although syncing is a bit finicky from time to time. Some other features include the ability to save articles for later, a good selection of news websites, and a clean user interface. It’s also entirely free (with ads) and we didn’t find any egregious problems.

RSS Reader Offline Price: Free

The RSS Offline Reader app is a versatile tool for news enthusiasts. It allows you to gather and access news articles even when offline, ensuring you stay informed no matter the circumstances. With its intuitive interface, you can easily organize and categorize your feeds. The app offers customizable notifications to keep you updated with your preferred content. Whether you’re on a subway or in a remote area, the RSS Offline Reader ensures uninterrupted access to your chosen news sources, making it a valuable addition to your digital toolkit.

Podcast Addict Price: Free / Subscription ($0.99/month or $9.99/year)

Most RSS reader apps focus on RSS first and podcasts second when they support podcasts. Podcast Addict takes the opposite approach. It is primarily a podcast app. However, it also supports an RSS feed as well. This is great for people who listen to a bunch of podcasts but also want something to read every now and then. The app comes with a ton of features for both RSS and podcasts, including widgets, Android Wear support, Android Auto support, and more. The pro version removes ads and gives you some extra features.

Twitter Price: Free

Twitter is a semi-decent okay place for news as long as you follow the right sources. Believe it or not, you can actually treat this very much like an RSS reader. Most of the big blogs (including us) and news websites have a Twitter presence. You simply follow the ones you want and your feed is nothing but news. Twitter stands out among social networks by maintaining a (mostly) chronological feed, which enhances usability. To optimize your experience, be selective with your follows and consider manually configuring your timeline to display content in chronological order.

If we missed any of the best RSS reader apps for Android, tell us about them in the comments.

