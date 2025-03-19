This is the Pixel 9a charger I recommend you buy

Google has steadily improved the Pixel range’s charging speeds, and the Pixel 9a continues that trend. The mid-range handset can now top up at 23W via a wired charger or 7.5W through the air. However, as you won’t find a charging brick in its box, you’ll need to purchase one yourself. So, which Pixel 9a charger should you buy?

Thankfully, despite its speed improvements, the Pixel 9a’s demands aren’t very high, so your options remain broad. However, if I had to choose just one, it would be the Google 45W USB-C Power Charger.

This is the only Google Pixel 9a charger I’d buy

Google 45W USB-C Power Charger USB PD PPS support • Clean, distinct design • Solid 45W charging speed More power! Critical to getting the most out of your Google Pixel 9 series smartphone, the new 45W USB-C charger delivers fast and efficient charging for your phone.

For me, a charger is a buy-it-once product. I don’t upgrade it annually, so it’s important to choose a reliable charger that will offer a solid experience years from now. The Google 45W USB-C Power Charger fits the bill.

As its name suggests, the 45W charger offers plenty of headroom if you upgrade up the Pixel ladder later. It can handle the Pixel 9 Pro XL‘s charging speeds, so you best believe the Pixel 9a won’t be a problem. It also offers USB PD PPS support for devices beyond the Pixel range.

While the charger’s design is divisive, I’m a fan. The sculpted, pebble-like body is a bit on the lengthy side for use in a multi-socket, but it’s small enough to tote around in a carry-on or purse.

The 45W charger gives you plenty of headroom for upgrades in the future, and lots of horsepower right now for the Pixel 9a.

There’s no denying it has its quirks. There’s enough space on its surface for a second USB-C port. This would add so much more utility. However, it just packs a single port in a somewhat awkward position. It could’ve also benefited from collapsable prongs, turning it into an even better compact charger. Nevertheless, the Google 45W USB-C Power Charger is the closest charger-in-the-box experience you’ll get with the Pixel 9a.

While Google no longer sells the older 30W USB-C Power Charger ($25 at Google Store), it’ll still be a solid support for your Pixel 9a. I decided not to list it due to its age and unavailability via the Google Store, but you can still find it at major retailers (for now).

Google Pixel 9a Built-in Gemini • Incredible camera • All-day battery All the Pixel essentials for less. The Google Pixel 9a brings built-in Gemini, an incredible camera, all-day battery, and seven years of updates for under $500.

Are there any Pixel 9a charger alternatives?

Yes! Although the Google 45W USB-C Power Charger is my pick of the bunch, it may not be yours. You can also access a wealth of alternatives if you’re connecting via cable or using the Pixel 9a’s wireless capabilities. Check out the list below. Anker 511 (Nano 3) 30W Charger ($22.99 at Amazon): This GaN charger more than lives up to its name. Thanks to its compact size, it’s perfect for travelers yet still delivers more than enough power for the Pixel 9a and several pricier devices.

This GaN charger more than lives up to its name. Thanks to its compact size, it’s perfect for travelers yet still delivers more than enough power for the Pixel 9a and several pricier devices. Samsung 45W Super Fast Wall Charger ($27.42 at Amazon): If you’re considering jumping from the Pixel 9a to a more premium phone in the coming months, you may want to consider something beyond Google’s charging stable. The Samsung 45W Super Fast Wall Charger also supports PD PPS, which should comfortably charge the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro without fuss. Notably, this is also a reasonably old charger, but it’s often found for well below its initial launch price.

If you’re considering jumping from the Pixel 9a to a more premium phone in the coming months, you may want to consider something beyond Google’s charging stable. The Samsung 45W Super Fast Wall Charger also supports PD PPS, which should comfortably charge the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro without fuss. Notably, this is also a reasonably old charger, but it’s often found for well below its initial launch price. Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen ($79 at Best Buy): If you need a wireless charger, the Pixel Stand may be overkill considering the Pixel 9a’s 7.5W wireless charging. However, you just can’t beat the convenience the stand’s design provides. It supports faster charging speeds on Pro Pixels, allowing you to jump up the ladder in the future. However, it’s decidedly pricey.

