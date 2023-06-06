12 of the best Pixel 6 Pro cases you can buy

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Google went back to form in 2019 with the Google Pixel 6 Pro, a truly premium device, and even though it’s been supplanted by the Pixel 7 Pro, you’ll still want to protect it from any damage. Here at Android Authority, we perform extensive testing on both phones and cases, so we’ve done the research for you and picked out the best Pixel 6 Pro cases on the market.

Far better than Google’s lackluster official cases, our picks include thin cases, rugged cases, wallet cases, and more. If you’d like to learn more, check out our guides to the best phone case brands and the best mobile accessories you can buy.

Best Pixel 6 Pro thin case: Spigen Liquid Air Armor

Pros: Thin and light

Inexpensive

Textured finish Cons: Only one color option

Not the absolute thinnest

Don’t want to weigh down your Pixel 6 Pro with a bulky case? Then the thin and light Liquid Air Armor from Spigen is our top pick. It isn’t quite as thin as the Spigen Thin Fit or a few other options, but it does offer superior protection and a textured finish to enhance your grip. It only comes in one color: matte black. And as always, Spigen cases are some of the most affordable on the market.

Looking for more thin Pixel 6 Pro case options? We also recommend:

PHNX Thin Case

For a truly thin case, we recommend checking out the PHNX Thin Case. It’s incredibly thin and light at just .35mm thick, adding no bulk or weight to your Pixel 6 Pro. It’s also light on protection, but the covered camera bump will help out somewhat. It comes in matte black, frosted white, and frosted black.

Get 20% off with the discount code: AAPHNX20

Caseology Parallax

Amazon

If the matte black doesn’t do it for you, this Caseology case comes in attractive Sage Green, Gold, and Ash Gray colorways. The textured back not only looks great, but also helps add some grip and prevent slips. It is a bit thicker though, so keep that in mind if you’re looking for a super thin Pixel 6 Pro case.

Spigen Rugged Armor

Spigen does it again with an excellent rugged case that discreetly wraps around the camera bump. Color options are once again limited, but the design itself is simple and attractive. Despite the name, this isn’t a particularly rugged case, although it will offer decent drop protection without too much bulk.

Best rugged Pixel 6 Pro case: Poetic Revolution Case

Pros: Exceptional protection

Built-in screen protector

Included kickstand Cons: Very bulky

Inelegant

Somewhat pricey

If you want maximum protection, this rugged Pixel 6 Pro case from Poetic is the best there is. It certainly looks the part of a rugged case, with a bulky look that also feels big in the hand, but it’s nearly drop-proof and scratch-proof with the included screen protector. There’s even a kickstand to boot.

Looking for more Google Pixel 6 Pro rugged case options? We also recommend:

Spigen Tough Armor

This Pixel 6 Pro case offers great protection plus an integrated kickstand. It still suffers from Spigen’s perennial lack of color options, but the smooth back is much more pocketable than other rugged cases, and it’s relatively light.

Otterbox Defender

Amazon

The Otterbox Defender is the go-to case for complete protection. It also comes with an optional belt clip holster. The port covers keep your phone’s most vulnerable parts safe from dust and debris, but it runs quite a bit more expensive than other Pixel 6 cases as a result.

Supcase UB Pro

Amazon

The Unicorn Beetle Pro from Supcase offers all-around rugged protection with an included front panel that comes with a built-in screen protector. It comes in a variety of colors, each with an included kickstand on the back. It’s one of the toughest cases out there, but it still doesn’t break the bank.

Best leather Pixel 6 Pro case: Bellroy

Amazon

Pros: Stylish in several colors

Genuine leather Cons: Expensive

A little slippery

If you want a Pixel 6 Pro case that both looks stylish and elegant, the Bellroy case is for you. It’s made with genuine leather that looks and feels great. It can be a little slippery initially, though, so you need to be careful at the beginning. You will also have to keep it clean since the oil (not to mention dirt) from your fingers might damage the leather in the long run.

Best Pixel 6 Pro wallet case: Spigen Slim Armor CS

Pros: Good protection

Holds two cards Cons: Few color options

Not much storage

The raised camera design of the Pixel 6 Pro lends itself perfectly to this handy wallet case. It houses two credit cards in the external slot beneath the camera bump and offers excellent protection from bumps and drops. However, there are only two color options, and neither is particularly striking.

Looking for more Pixel 6 Pro wallet case options? We also recommend:

Torro genuine leather wallet

Amazon

The elegant and stylish genuine leather wallet from Torro comes with three card slots and a cash pocket. There’s also a magnetic clasp to protect your screen while not in use. It is on the pricey side, though.

VRS Design Damda Glide Pro

Amazon

This Pixel 6 Pro wallet case comes with a cardholder on the back with a semi-automatic door and room for up to four cards. The case itself is quite rugged, too, so it should protect from drops and scratches with ease.

How we test phone cases We rigorously test smartphones, accessories, and other products in our reviews here at Android Authority, so why should Google Pixel 6 Pro cases be any different? There are plenty of factors we consider before recommending a phone case. Protection : It’s important to remember that different cases offer different levels of protection. A super-thin case is great to prevent scratches and smudges but won’t do much if you drop the phone on cement. We consider factors like corner protection, the raised lip around the display and rear camera, and the buttons are covered. For hybrid and rugged cases, we also simulate real-world drops to test durability where possible. For example, if the phone falls while from pocket-height, or if it slips off of a table.

: It’s important to remember that different cases offer different levels of protection. A super-thin case is great to prevent scratches and smudges but won’t do much if you drop the phone on cement. We consider factors like corner protection, the raised lip around the display and rear camera, and the buttons are covered. For hybrid and rugged cases, we also simulate real-world drops to test durability where possible. For example, if the phone falls while from pocket-height, or if it slips off of a table. Grip: Grip is another critical factor. You don’t want a case that will slip out of your hand, but you also don’t want it to be too rubbery. Apart from hands-on testing, we slide the phone across different surfaces like wood and marble to see how slippery (or not) it might be. Cases with ridges or bumps along the sides or back to help grip get extra points.

Grip is another critical factor. You don’t want a case that will slip out of your hand, but you also don’t want it to be too rubbery. Apart from hands-on testing, we slide the phone across different surfaces like wood and marble to see how slippery (or not) it might be. Cases with ridges or bumps along the sides or back to help grip get extra points. Build materials and quality: Poor-quality polycarbonate cases are prone to cracking during installation or removal. Case fit also plays a big role here. If you have to apply a lot of pressure to remove a case, that’s a telltale sign the case will crack. With softer TPU cases, continuously removing it might cause it to loosen around the edges, affecting the fit and protection you will get over time.

Poor-quality polycarbonate cases are prone to cracking during installation or removal. Case fit also plays a big role here. If you have to apply a lot of pressure to remove a case, that’s a telltale sign the case will crack. With softer TPU cases, continuously removing it might cause it to loosen around the edges, affecting the fit and protection you will get over time. Installation and removal: Installing a case shouldn’t be difficult, and the phone should snap comfortably into place. However, removing a case can be difficult and could potentially damage your phone. It’s a big problem if you have to apply enough force to where you feel the phone almost bending.

Installing a case shouldn’t be difficult, and the phone should snap comfortably into place. However, removing a case can be difficult and could potentially damage your phone. It’s a big problem if you have to apply enough force to where you feel the phone almost bending. Design and colorways: Design and colorways are personal choices, but it’s always nice to have options. Where possible, we also try to include a dedicated category for clear cases that let you show off the phone’s design while keeping the phone safe.

Design and colorways are personal choices, but it’s always nice to have options. Where possible, we also try to include a dedicated category for clear cases that let you show off the phone’s design while keeping the phone safe. Value: Price doesn’t mean everything. You can always find $10 cases that offer as much protection, if not more, than $50 cases. However, keep in mind that rugged cases or extra features like a kickstand or wallet will likely be more expensive than a standard thin case, as will premium materials and finishes.

