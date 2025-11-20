Tell us: What is the best phone for casual users in 2025?

Joe Maring / Android Authority

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

It’s that time of the year when all of us tech enthusiasts get asked that age-old question: “What new phone should I buy?” Many who ask this aren’t expecting us to get out the scroll of specs and features, but rather, want a reliable, relatively affordable handset for general use. With that said, if you were to receive this question from a non-techie family member or friend, what would your answer be? What’s the best phone for casual users in 2025?

I don’t think there’s a single best answer, as no two users are the same. There are various criteria to consider. Android skins play a significant role in the user-friendliness of a smartphone. Suppose it packs oodles of bloatware, complicated menu structures, and dizzying UI elements. In that case, it may not be the best fit for inexperienced users, even if it resides on an affordable device. Then there’s the entire experience, from unboxing to the first call, the processing speed, and the performance of specific features, such as the camera. But perhaps the most important consideration is price. Expensive devices aren’t necessarily easy to use, but it’s safe to say that most non-techies won’t be using the full extent of a foldable screen or that Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 beneath it. It’s pretty challenging to find a device that meets all of these requirements.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Clearly, the values of one person won’t necessarily be echoed by another, so I would like to know how you arrive at such a decision.

Here are some more questions: What is the most crucial consideration when picking a smartphone for non-techies?

What’s the best phone for someone who needs the basics?

What’s the most non-techie-friendly Android skin right now?

Do you think Android phones are better for casual users than iPhones? If so, why?

Which manufacturer makes the best entry-level smartphones?

Do you think Android is too complicated for casual users in 2025? 7 votes Yes, it's way too complicated. 14 % No, I think Android is just fine. 86 % I have a more complicated opinion (elaborate in the comments). 0 %

👇 And if you have a specific comment related to your poll choice, or want to answer any of the questions posed above, be sure to have your say in the comments below.

Follow