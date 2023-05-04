The 12 best Peacock original series you can stream in 2023

Peacock

NBCUniversal’s streamer Peacock is still a relatively new player in the streaming game. But it’s put out some good original content already, with original shows punching above their weight every week. With lots of streaming services to wade through, we thought we’d make it easy for you by pointing you to the best Peacock original series you can watch now.

Original content has become one of the best ways for streaming services to stand out in the pack. Licensed titles come and go, and they might be available in a competitor’s library. But original series and movies are something you can build a brand around, like Netflix’s The Crown, or Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian.

Maybe one of these 11 standout titles can do that for Peacock. So, read on for the best Peacock original series. And if you aren’t already a member, you can sign up for the service by hitting the button below.

Best Peacock original series

Poker Face (2023-ongoing)

Peacock

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 47-67 minutes per episode

47-67 minutes per episode Creator: Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson Main cast: Natasha Lyonne, Benjamin Bratt, Pedro Hollywood, Simon Helberg, Adrien Brody, Dascha Polanco, Larry Brown

Natasha Lyonne, Benjamin Bratt, Pedro Hollywood, Simon Helberg, Adrien Brody, Dascha Polanco, Larry Brown Genre: Crime/mystery

Crime/mystery Ratings: 7.9 – IMDB / 99% – Rotten Tomatoes Natasha Lyonne stars as a woman on the run from some dangerous men. She has an uncanny ability to tell when anyone is lying, and she puts her skill to good use, helping solve murders and mysteries everywhere she goes while trying to lay low.

From Knives Out director Rian Johnson, Poker Face feels like a classic whodunnit, with standalone episodes and a mystery-of-the-week format. It’s a great choice for anyone who misses classics like Columbo and Murder, She Wrote.

Dr. Death (2021-ongoing)

NBCUniversal

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 44-63 minutes per episode

44-63 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Patrick Macmanus

Patrick Macmanus Main cast: Joshua Jackson, Grace Gummer, Christian Slater, Alec Baldwin, AnnaSophia Robb

Joshua Jackson, Grace Gummer, Christian Slater, Alec Baldwin, AnnaSophia Robb Genre: Drama/crime

Drama/crime Ratings: 7.6 – IMDB / 92% – Rotten Tomatoes One of Peacock’s higher-profile originals, Dr. Death tells the story of a neurosurgeon whose colleagues begin to notice disturbing patterns among his patients’ health outcomes. The more they dig into his past, the clearer it becomes that this man is a danger to those around him.

Based on a true story and a podcast of the same name, Dr. Death tells us from the jump that Dr. Duntsch has done something wrong — we first see him in prison. The series goes backwards from there to give us a clearer sense of what he did, how he got away with it for so long, and how he was found out. It’s a chilling look at a twisted mind and one of the best Peacock original series. Fans of Netflix’s The Good Nurse should definitely check it out.

We Are Lady Parts (2021-ongoing)

NBCUniversal

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 24 minutes per episode

24 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Nida Manzoor

Nida Manzoor Main cast: Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, Lucie Shorthouse

Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, Lucie Shorthouse Genre: Comedy/musical

Comedy/musical Ratings: 8.2 – IMDB / 100% – Rotten Tomatoes We Are Lady Parts is a hilarious and thoughtful series about an all-female Muslim punk band in England. Geeky music teacher Amina suffers from uncontrollable anxiety and stage fright leading to bouts of diarrhea and vomiting if she’s ever onstage. That doesn’t stop the band Lady Parts from recruiting her as their new lead guitarist though.

We Are Lady Parts originally aired on Channel 4 in the UK. And it’s a Peacock original series in the US. The show presents the band finding their voice together, navigating cultural differences, and rocking out. Once you start, it’s hard to stop watching.

One of Us Is Lying (2021-2022)

Peacock

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 44-52 minutes per episode

44-52 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Erica Saleh

Erica Saleh Main cast: Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Mark McKenna

Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Mark McKenna Genre: Mystery/teen/drama

Mystery/teen/drama Ratings: 6.8 – IMDB / 89% – Rotten Tomatoes It’s the first day of high school, and five unlucky seniors find themselves already serving detention. But only four make it out alive, and they’re the only suspects in the death of their classmate.

Referencing everything from The Breakfast Club, to Gossip Girl, to 13 Reasons Why, One of Us Is Lying is a solid teen drama. Everyone has something to hide, and it’s a joy to find out what. It’s easily one of the best Peacock original series.

The Amber Ruffin Show (2020-ongoing)

NBCUniversal

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 30 minutes per episode

30 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Amber Ruffin

Amber Ruffin Main cast: Amber Ruffin

Amber Ruffin Genre: Late-night/talk show

Late-night/talk show Ratings: 5.5 – IMDB / 100% – Rotten Tomatoes In 2020, Peacock launched The Amber Ruffin Show, a huge critical hit that blends monologues and sketch comedy, hosted by the talented and hilarious Amber Ruffin. It’s hands-down one of the best Peacock original series.

Anyone who’s watched Late Night with Seth Meyers likely knows the singular talent of Amber Ruffin. A writer on the storied NBC late-night talk show since 2014, the comic has been an on-air personality with Meyers in recent years. Recurring bits like Jokes Seth Can’t Tell and Amber Says What have been standouts of the show. Thankfully, the folks at NBCUniversal were wise enough to recognize Ruffin’s talent and gave her a show of her own.

Rutherford Falls (2021-2022)

NBCUniversal

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 26 minutes per episode

26 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Ed Helms, Michael Schur, Sierra Teller Ornelas

Ed Helms, Michael Schur, Sierra Teller Ornelas Main cast: Ed Helms, Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, Dustin Milligan

Ed Helms, Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, Dustin Milligan Genre: Comedy

Comedy Ratings: 6.7 – IMDB / 96% – Rotten Tomatoes In a small town, two longtime best friends with very different relationships to the town’s history find themselves on different sides of controversy. All of it tied to the town’s past and relationship to the Indigenous Minishonka Nation.

America’s dark and shameful legacy of racism and those who wish to defend and even celebrate it doesn’t seem like the greatest set-up for a half-hour comedy. And yet, Rutherford Falls goes there, and goes there well. With a writer’s room full of Indigenous comedy writers, the show is both laugh-out-loud funny and intelligent in its treatment of very serious subject matter. It doesn’t hit you over the head with its themes. But it also doesn’t let you ignore the very real basis for its unfolding conflict. Fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Good Place will likely enjoy it.

Girls5eva (2021-ongoing)

NBCUniversal

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 30 minutes per episode

30 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Meredith Scardino

Meredith Scardino Main cast: Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, Renée Elise Goldsberry

Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, Renée Elise Goldsberry Genre: Comedy/musical

Comedy/musical Ratings: 7.2 – IMDB / 96% – Rotten Tomatoes Girls5eva is a satirical send-up of 90s girl bands and of growing into middle age. The members of the pop group Girls5eva, now 40-something women off living their lives after fame, reunite when their hit single is sampled by a popular hip hop artist. Can they make a successful comeback after years off the stage and airwaves?

While the show finds a lot of humor in the ways the four women have changed over the years and have moved in different directions, it also grounds its story in real bonds between them. They all clearly care about each other, and their reunion is genuinely moving. It doesn’t hurt that the whole thing is hilarious too, which is why it also made our list of the best Peacock comedies.

MacGruber (2021-ongoing)

Peacock

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 30 minutes per episode

30 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Will Forte, Jorma Taccone, John Solomon

Will Forte, Jorma Taccone, John Solomon Main cast: Will Forte, Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe

Will Forte, Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe Genre: Comedy/action

Comedy/action Ratings: 7.2 – IMDB / 85% – Rotten Tomatoes With the fate of the world at stake, MacGruber reteams with his trusted partners Vicki St. Elmo and Dixon Piper to tangle with his mortal foe Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth.

The Saturday Night Live MacGuyver spoof is back more than 10 years after his feature film outing. Featuring performances by Will Forte, Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, and Billy Zane, the Peacock original is hilarious and sure to please the fans. If you enjoy action comedies like Our Flag Means Death or The Orville, you’ll want to take a look.

Queer as Folk (2022)

Peacock

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 49 minutes per episode

49 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Stephen Dunn

Stephen Dunn Main cast: Fin Argus, CG, Jesse James Keitel, Ryan O’Connell, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, Cameron Hathcock

Fin Argus, CG, Jesse James Keitel, Ryan O’Connell, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, Cameron Hathcock Genre: Drama

Drama Ratings: 5.8 – IMDB / 80% – Rotten Tomatoes The new Queer as Folk is set in New Orleans. It follows a group of queer friends reeling from a shooting at a local queer nightclub called Babylon. As the season progresses, they bond and juggle relationships, grief, addiction, and more.

A reboot of the classic queer Showtime drama that ran from 2000 to 2005 (and was itself a remake of the British series of the same name), Queer as Folk is among the best original Peacock shows. Sadly, it was cancelled after just one season, but you can catch that season exclusively on the streamer.

Killing It (2022-ongoing)

Peacock

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 28-32 minutes per episode

28-32 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Dan Goor, Luke Del Tredici

Dan Goor, Luke Del Tredici Main cast: Craig Robinson, Claudia O’Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras

Craig Robinson, Claudia O’Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras Genre: Comedy

Comedy Ratings: 7.2 – IMDB / 89% – Rotten Tomatoes In Killing It, Craig Robinson plays a would-be entrepreneur aiming for the American Dream and consistently falling short. His latest plan involves teaming up with his Uber driver to win a snake-hunting contest. It’s one of the funniest and best Peacock original shows.

After stealing scenes in The Office and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Robinson gets to shine with his own starring role in this rags-to-riches sitcom from Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator and Parks and Recreation producer Dan Goor and Brooklyn Nine-Nine producer Luke Del Tredici.

Save Me (2018-2022)

NBCUniversal

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 46-51 minutes per episode

46-51 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Lennie James

Lennie James Main cast: Lennie James, Suranne Jones, Stephen Graham, Jason Flemyng, Susan Lynch

Lennie James, Suranne Jones, Stephen Graham, Jason Flemyng, Susan Lynch Genre: Mystery/drama/thriller

Mystery/drama/thriller Ratings: 7.7 – IMDB / 100% – Rotten Tomatoes A British drama starring Lennie James, who wrote and created the series, Save Me follows a man looking for his estranged daughter, who has been abducted. As he reconnects with his ex, who initially thinks he might have something to do with the disappearance, Nelly becomes invested in finding a daughter he barely knows.

The mystery alone makes Save Me worth watching. But great performances and a deep look at one man and the communities he belongs to make this an engrossing drama. It feels at times like we’re encroaching on deeply intimate moments between real people. That makes Save Me a powerful drama as well as a compelling whodunnit. And one of the best Peacock original series too. If you enjoy British mysteries like Luther, Wallander, and Broadchurch, you should definitely give it a try.

Angelyne (2022)

Frederick Blichert / Android Authority

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 42-52 minutes per episode

42-52 minutes per episode Director/Creator: Allison Miller

Allison Miller Main cast: Emmy Rossum, Hamish Linklater, Martin Freeman, Lukas Gage

Emmy Rossum, Hamish Linklater, Martin Freeman, Lukas Gage Genre: Drama

Drama Ratings: 5.9 – IMDB / 87% – Rotten Tomatoes In the 1980s, mystery woman Angelyne drew attention in Los Angeles with her billboards positioned all over the city of Los Angeles. Seated atop her signature pink corvette, the busty blonde bombshell was impossible to ignore. But she was also very enigmatic, carefully protecting her public image. In the 2010s, a reporter sets out to find out who the true Angelyne was and is.

Based on the life and story of the real 1980s LA proto-influencer Angelyne, Peacock’s miniseries Angelyne is among the best on the streamer. A textbook example of fact sometimes being stranger than fiction, featuring terrific performances.

The streamer is adding new titles to their library of originals all the time. We’ll be sure to update this list as more great titles become available.

