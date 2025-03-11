These are my 9 favorite watch faces for the OnePlus Watch 3 and 2

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The latest OnePlus smartwatch boasts an even bigger display than last year’s. In fact, the device is quite massive in general. With so much real estate up for grabs, it only makes sense that your watch face looks as attractive and useful as possible. Fortunately, there are now more developers than ever adding great options to the Google Play Store. I was pleasantly surprised to see tons of new designs built using Watch Face Format (WFF) since the last time I shopped. To help narrow down your own search, I’ve rounded up the best OnePlus Watch 3 faces from the Google Play Store. These would also look perfect on the OnePlus Watch 2 and Watch 2R.

Wave by Amoledwatchfaces

Wave by Amoledwatchfaces really appeals to my need for order without introducing too many extra details. Rather than housing complications in circles or adding extra lines, the design uses intentional spacing. It’s neat, airy, and attractive. As the second hand spins around the face, it leaves behind a semi-transparent tidal wave of color blocking that’s genuinely soothing. The design can also house a handful of complications, including an undercover one integrated into the digital clock face. I’ve set it so that when I tap the minute digits, it pulls up my most recent notifications.

Time Flies Monaco by Time Flies Watch Faces

At a glance, Time Flies Monaco leans into the luxury aesthetic of the OnePlus Watch 3, with an analog display featuring traditional watch hands. These elegant details are customizable, so users can select the color scheme that best suits their style. The design also offers the option to add an accent color to the background of the face. However, a closer look tells a more modern story, with room for two complications within the watch face. I left the top one to the preset “Day and date” option but changed the bottom complication to display the temperature. The only annoying thing about this watch face is the lack of labels on the customization screens. It may take a bit of guess and check to get yourself all set up.

Black Cats Watch Face by Malith Wimalarathna

There isn’t a lot to say about Black Cats Watch Face by Malith Wimalarathna; the adorable design speaks for itself. If you are a cat person or just a warm human being with a heart, you’ll likely find the illustrated look endearing. The cats look like they’d all fit inside one another like some kind of feline nesting doll. Aside from the four critters, the static watch face displays the time, date, and your device’s current battery life. The only adjustable aspect of the design is the background color. If you’re into the cats but not into this particular layout, you can find a few more versions on the developer’s page (I also love this grumpy cat one), including some with room for more complications. Of course, if you’re superstitious, this might not be the look for you.

Timeline by Luka Kilic

For a different perspective, Timeline by Luka Kilic represents minutes and hours exactly as its name implies, in lines. As time passes, the ticker lines scroll past the midline and fade. Though quite simple, the result is more artistic than your average minimalist watch face. Down below, the design includes two circle-shaped complications that can be personalized to keep your priorities up front (for me, battery life and the date). You can also swap the look’s colors, font, and mark style, and choose which side of the midline you want to vanish. I stuck with two yellow hues, but alternatively, you could do contrasting colors for a more divided look.

MD309 by Matteo Dini MD

Matteo Dini MD offers a variety of what I think of as “dashboard style” watch faces. Equipping them makes me feel like I’m driving a race car full of gauges. Instead of tracking fuel and speed, though, your body is the vehicle, and MD309 lets you keep track of all your important stats. Between my fluctuating heartbeat measurement and the ticking seconds, it’s an energizing design. With room for shortcuts, complications, moon phases, and more, this is my favorite data-packed pick and the perfect choice for fitness-tracking enthusiasts. The power bar on the left side for tracking battery life is a standout design choice. Like with Timeline above, I like to keep my face somewhat monotoned, in this case, to try and calm down the madness. However, the face is very flexible if you’re after more color.

Minimal Digital Black RE46 by Recreative Watch Faces

Simplicity with a twist, Minimal Digital Black RE 46 is one of a number of my favorite options from Recreative Watch Faces. With a clever tilted design, the watch face digitally displays the current time. The effect is an uncluttered, clean-lined design with a bit of added interest. You can tailor the design with various options, including color choices and personal selection of complications and shortcuts. If these make the face too busy, you can also leave the spaces empty for a more refined look.

SG-112 Dark Version by SG Watch Design

From the font to the charts, I love everything about this pick from SG Watch Design, including the dev’s buy-one-get-one offer. SG-112 Dark Version packs tons of stats onto your screen without looking overwhelming or muddled. I love the old-school feel, the pencil-thin lines, and the incredible neatness of all the data presentation. Only the color of this design is changeable, but I honestly wouldn’t adjust anything else anyway.

JK_24 by JK Design

JK_24 by JK Design emphasizes the OnePlus Watch 3’s round display with a dynamic design that traces circles as the proverbial clock ticks. The two unfinished colorful lines serve as minute and second hands, filling in as time passes. You can hand-select each color independently with or without a gradient or keep them all the same for a more uniform look (shown above). The face also displays the day, date, and current battery life of your device, but those details can be removed if you’d rather have empty space. Likewise, the design supports two customizable complications, which can be set to “empty” for a more barren look that lets the circular design shine on its own.

Current Weather by Prado Design

Potentially a bit of a niche pick, Current Weather by Prado Design is the perfect watch face for anyone who likes to keep an eye on the skies. True to its name, it leverages the last updated forecast to create a unique watch face that is visually attractive and very informative. In addition to a weather-based background, the watch face also displays the current temperature, time, date, and the device’s battery levels. The alternative always-on display retains those key details while swapping in a power-saving black background.

