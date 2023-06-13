10 excellent cases for your brand new OnePlus 11

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The OnePlus 11 is now globally available, bringing upgraded ultrawide and telephoto cameras, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a much better software support promise to the masses. You may not notice too many visual differences from the OnePlus 10T, but like its predecessor, you will want to keep it safe. To help, we’ve picked out the best OnePlus 11 cases you can currently buy.

Additionally, if you want to learn more about cases, check out our guides on the best phone case brands and the best mobile accessories you can buy.

The best standard OnePlus 11 cases

OnePlus Sandstone bumper case

OnePlus

Excellent grip

Slim fit

Lightweight Official OnePlus case

Only available in black

Not the most affordable

Let’s start with the official protection available from OnePlus itself. The Sandstone case is made to enhance your grip thanks to its granular finish. Its polycarbonate and TPU construction means it only adds 30 grams to the smartphone’s overall weight. If you should ever drop your phone, the case is rated to protect your device from one-meter drops. It’s not the cheapest case available for the OnePlus 11, nor is it the most exciting, but it does feature that OnePlus logo at the back.

OnePlus Aramid Fiber case

OnePlus

Good grip

Lightweight design

Aramid fiber construction Official OnePlus case

Only available in black

Fetching patterning

The OnePlus Aramid Fiber case is slightly lighter than its Sandstone sibling and packs a more intricate design. Although it too is only available in black, the aramid fiber weaving gives it a carbon fiber-like appearance. OnePlus claims that the case is “tough enough to handle the rough,” and we should hope so, considering its lofty price. Nevertheless, it’s the most svelte case on this list and should make for easier removal from your pocket. Availability is a bit more limited on this model, but try your luck at the link below.

Avesfer Lightweight case

Amazon

Simple design

Slim fit Relatively affordable

Multiple colors

While OnePlus’ official cases are pretty bland, Avesfer’s alternative comes in three colors. Our personal favorite is the bright red option. The case itself features a polyurethane design, a textured panel top and bottom, and a grippy central section. The case seemingly provides a little more protection than OnePlus’ standard options, but it’s also heavier at nearly 50 grams.

The best rugged OnePlus 11 cases

Avesfer Rugged case

Amazon

Attractive design

Love the Green color option

High-density polycarbonate and TPU build Particularly heavy

Adds considerable bulk

Affordable

If you’re seeking an affordable but highly rugged case, look no further than this option. The Avesfer Rugged case is available in three colors (Black, Green, and Navy) with a surprisingly attractive criss-cross design. The case is made of high-density TPU and polycarbonate, with a decidedly thick rim to protect the screen and the camera from table scuffs. You won’t like the nearly 50-gram weight the case will add to your phone, nor will you appreciate the added bulk if you wear slim pants. However, it’s a great option if you’re an adventurer (or clumsy user) on a budget.

Armor-X TX PL13-115G case

Armor-X

Utilitarian design

Built-in carabiner strap

Strap doubles as a finger holder Hidden compartment

Clear rear cover

Large corner bumpers

Armor-X provides an even more utilitarian case for your OnePlus 11. Unlike the other cases on this list, the Armor-X option includes an adaptor that lets you slot your phone into car mounts, bicycle mounts, and more. You will need to buy a third-party mount for these instances, though. It also packs a carabiner, letting you secure your phone to your belt or hiking bag. Moreover, the case also packs a hidden tools compartment where you can store a magnet holder, a toolbox, or SIM card tools. The case is a jack of all trades, but it’s by no means subtle in design, even if it has a clear rear cover.

The best clear OnePlus 11 cases

Foluu clear case

Amazon

Clear case

Protection around screen and camera

Sizeable bumpers Relatively affordable

Bulkier than most slim cases

Scratch-resistant

What’s the point of buying a colorful OnePlus 11 if you aren’t going to show it off? If you purchase the Green colorway option, it’s a good idea to grab a clear case. This option from Foluu combines the advantages of a clear case with rugged case-like bumpers on each corner. It also includes protection around the screen and camera. Clear cases tend to turn yellow over time, but Foluu claims its case shouldn’t have this problem. It’s not the slimmest clear case on the list, weighing 30 grams, but it’s a great option if you tend to drop your device often.

Cresee clear case

Amazon

Clear case

Slim fit

Simple design Relatively affordable

Flexible construction

1.5mm ridge around the camera

If you don’t need all the trappings of the case above, the Cresee Clear case is a simpler option. It drops the sizeable corner bumpers in favor of a hugging, slim fit. At 32 grams, it’s not the lightest case on the market, but the clear design will allow the OnePlus 11’s design to shine through. It’s easy to fit and remove at will thanks to its flexible design.

QUIETIP case

Amazon

Tempered glass construction

Magnetic frame Protects and covers the screen

Heavy

Clear cases tend to deteriorate quickly due to the construction materials used, but this case from QUIETIP doesn’t have this problem. In what is arguably the most unique case on this list, it uses a magnetic frame that joins a front and back panel made of tempered glass. This is the only case on this list that doubles as a screen protector. The corners of the case include small shock absorbers that should save it from the dangers of the sidewalk. The only downside? It’s extremely bulky, weighing in at nearly 95 grams.

The best leather OnePlus 11 cases

DENSUL case

Amazon

Leather finish

Slim fit Multiple colors

Expensive

The most premium case on this list comes from DENSUL. There’s a good reason for the price, though. At just nine grams according to its supplier, it’s the lightest case you can find for the OnePlus 11. Additionally, it’s also shrouded in sheepskin leather, which should make for a wonderfully tactile experience in the hand. Available in five colors, the DENSUL case should make for the best option for discerning case buyers and business users.

The best wallet OnePlus 11 cases

Foluu Flip Folio case

Amazon

Card slot

Faux leather Relatively affordable

Plenty of color options

Here’s an all-in-one case that’ll protect your device and credit card. Some people love wallet cases for their utility, and the Foluu Flip Folio is no exception. It features a small slot in its screen cover for a card and some cash. The soft faux leather design looks and feels great in the hand, while the TPU backbone will ensure your phone doesn’t split in half when dropped. The case is available in five colors, two of which are vibrant Blue and Rose.

Comments