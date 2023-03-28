Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Since its release, the OnePlus 10T has become an increasingly popular smartphone option. However, while the device is well-built, it isn’t indestructible. Taking care of your smartphone starts with safeguarding it against minor scratches, scrapes, and drops. If your phone has a glass back like the OnePlus 10T, you won’t want to mar it with cracks. Let’s review some of the best OnePlus 10T cases you can buy to protect it against physical damage.

The best cases for the OnePlus 10T

OnePlus Glacier Mat Case

It’s no secret that the OnePlus 10T is an absolute powerhouse of a phone. At its heart sits the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which can generate gratuitous heat under load.

Whenever you slap a case on your phone, you are insulating the heat within. That can build up and either hasten other components’ degradation or cause the device to perform sluggishly as it tries to cool itself.

The Glacier Mat Case is designed to help dissipate heat. 36% of its composition is “Glacier Mat heat dissipation material,” which evaporates “to remove heat when the phone becomes hot and [automatically rehydrates] from the air when the phone cools down.”

The name of the game here is maximized cooling. If you are a heavy user, you will likely see better and more consistent performance from your OnePlus 10T if you go with this case over one that restricts airflow and contains heat.

OnePlus Sandstone Bumper Case

OnePlus makes the best-fitting cases for their phones. Ever since their original OnePlus One device, fans have loved the familiar sandstone texture the brand became known for. Nowadays, OnePlus devices employ a rather workaday glass or plastic back. If you appreciate the original sandstone feel that OnePlus used to implement on their devices, this is the case for you.

Poetic Guardian

Poetic is a company known for its heavy-duty cases. The Poetic Guardian case for the OnePlus 10T covers the entire phone from front to back. It’s comprised of a transparent polycarbonate back plate, TPU bumpers and inner lining, and an optional screen protector. It’s also military-grade drop tested for that extra peace of mind.

Poetic Revolution

Poetic’s heavy-duty cases aren’t the slimmest or lightest, but they offer tremendous drop protection. The Poetic Revolution case for the OnePlus 10T covers the entire phone from front to back. It’s comprised of a polycarbonate back plate, TPU bumpers, and an optional screen protector. It’s basically the alternative to the Poetic Guardian that doesn’t have a clear back.

Tudia DualShield Grip

Tudia’s DualShield Grip case is one of the most popular options amongst OnePlus 10T owners. Like the Poetic cases, it touts military-grade protection. The case is simplistic in design, with anti-slip textured sides and a textured back for extra grip. It’s made primarily of rubbery TPU with a harder polycarbonate shell around the outer edges.

kwmobile TPU Case

The kwmobile TPU case is about as simple as it gets for OnePlus 10T cases. However, there’s something charming in its simplicity. The TPU is thick enough to guard against most hip-level drops, and the rubbery texture ensures a better grip than you would typically have with the device’s glossy glass back. There’s button protection and a raised lip around the edges of the screen. For those who like charms, there’s a charm loop built into the side of the case as well.

Puxssul for OnePlus 10T

The Puxssul case for the OnePlus 10T is a bit of a classier case option. It has a faux leather material covering the back and is available in several colors. Along the inner and the sides of the case, there’s a thicker TPU shell that helps guard the phone against drops. If you care about the look and feel of your case, you cannot go wrong with this one.

Eastcoo Clear Case

The Eastcoo Clear Case is for those who admire the original look of their OnePlus 10T. The entire case is crafted clear, from the hard polycarbonate back to the softer TPU lining. Furthermore, the case is resistant to yellowing, so you can expect more longevity from the case without ultraviolet rays affecting its original look.

Sitikai Case

The Sitikai case for the OnePlus 10T is crafted of a soft TPU material with a microfiber lining along the inner walls. It also has a stand built into the back if you want to prop the phone up on its side. This bundle also includes a tempered glass screen protector, which is just added value at its low entry price.

Osophter for OnePlus 10T

Osophter’s case for the OnePlus 10T comes in the intriguing sunset glow colorway. It’s crafted of soft TPU and more rigid polycarbonate, like many of the clear cases available for the phone. It has extended bumpers for extra corner protection and a raised lip around the screen. It also comes with two complementary tempered glass screen protectors.

