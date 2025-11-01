5 of the best new Android apps you need to try this November

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Keeping up with the latest and greatest apps and games is a difficult task, but I’m here to help. Each month, I detail a list of the best new Android apps and games, and the November edition is packed with a wide range of options for all.

Let’s jump right in. Here are the best new Android apps and games you should try in November 2025.

Caffeine Clock Drink too much coffee or energy drinks? This app is for you. Price: Free with ads / $4.99 to remove ads

Free with ads / $4.99 to remove ads Developer: AWSoftware

I’m a simple man. I wake up, and I make a cup of terrifyingly strong coffee. Forget morning pages and meditation, a deep, dark espresso is where I find my center. Naturally, I tend to drink a little too much throughout the day, which makes it challenging to get to bed during the week.

Caffeine Clock is an app that’s trying hard to help people like me. It includes a thorough onboarding process that helps determine your baseline relationship with caffeine. Users can then log the caffeinated drinks they consume throughout the day, learning how the latent presence of caffeine and its half-life might affect sleep quality.

I haven’t used Caffeine Clock long enough to notice any improvements to my lifestyle, but those who regularly consume energy drinks, alertness medications, or chocolate will surely find its specific skill useful.

Notably, Caffeine Clock is free to use, but it’s currently ad-supported. You can pay a small fee to remove those ads and support the developer.

Hitman Absolution The decade-old stealth game is now available on Android. Price: $13.49

$13.49 Developer: Feral Interactive

Some 13 years after its launch on seventh-gen consoles and PCs, Hitman Absolution is now available on the Google Play Store. The game follows the eponymous hitman Agent 47 on a mission to protect a young girl from the world of organized crime.

As this is a Hitman game, you’ll enjoy all of the usual sneaky-shooty fare, from donning disguises, orchestrating “accidents”, and the option for the odd thousand-yard snipe to eliminate targets. This game was pretty entertaining on console, so expect a similar experience on mobile.

The game’s controls have been optimized for touchscreen use, but it also fully supports keyboard and mouse play for larger tablets and gaming phones.

Hitman Absolution is not a small game. It requires 12GB of free space on your device, and it must have Android 13 as a software backbone. But, if you want a heavy dose of nostalgia this November, Absolution is not a bad place to find it.

Senior Launcher A great Android launchpad for older folk. Price: Free

Free Developer: Vaibhav Lakhera

The Android launcher is the heart of the phone and is arguably the most critical piece of software you can use. If it’s not usable, the phone won’t be either. That’s why it’s essential to choose a launcher that meshes with a user’s needs.

Recently, a new launcher for senior citizens rolled out of the shop floor. Called Senior Launcher (rather predictably), I believe it’s the best launcher for older folk I’ve used in ages.

For starters, all elements are prominent and easy to tap, while the home screen utilizes built-in sections to organize content. There’s a section for favorite apps and contacts. All of these options can be tweaked, user-selected, or hidden from view. It’s navigable and sensible, providing users with a fuss-free launchpad for their most frequently visited smartphone destinations.

Senior Launcher requires no account or payment, and it is ad-free. It’s a brilliant piece of software, considering its relative newness.

Picto (Demo) One of the coolest uses of AR I’ve ever seen. Price: Free to try demo

Free to try demo Developer: Karl Gustav Almström

It’s not often that I encounter an Android game that makes me go, “Whoa, I can’t wait to try this,” but Picto did just that.

The game has no set levels. It utilizes AR to superimpose the main character, Tim, onto it. You can then control the character as you would in a traditional platformer, to reach the star at the end of the “level.” Since there’s no permanent world, this game seemingly has infinite replayability.

Currently, the project offers a demo version that you can try on the Google Play Store, with a broader release planned for the near future.

SwatchIt Keep a running tab of all those yarn projects right on your phone. Price: Free

Free Developer: katharinad

I love a good niche app, and SwatchIt is as niche as it gets. It specifically caters to the needs of knitters and crocheters, helping them keep track of their various swatches and projects.

As a partner to an enthusiastic crocheter myself, I absolutely see the need for such an app. She’s regularly jumping between one swatch to the next, forgetting which row she was on, the needle used, and the pattern she was planning. With SwatchIt, users can input all this data and keep a running list of active projects in one place.

That’s it for the November 2025 roundup of the best new Android apps and games! Have you stumbled across any new apps or titles that you think deserve inclusion? Please let me know in the comments below.

