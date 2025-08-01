5 of the best new Android apps and games to try this August

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Keeping up with the latest and greatest apps and games is a difficult task, but I’m here to help. Each month, I detail a list of the best new Android apps and games, and this edition is packed classic pixel art titles and fresh Android apps.

Let’s jump right in. Here are the best new Android apps and games you should try in August 2025.

Luck By Chance

Decisions are hard. Get your phone to make them for you. Price: Free

Free Developer: Nishan Devaiah Remember Magic 8 balls? I used them often to confirm my biases when making a decision. I no longer have that particular orb, but plenty of apps offer similar functionality. Luck By Chance, as luck would have it, is an app I recently encountered and have used several times as a digital coin flipper, number generator, and recipe picker.

The app offers several options to help you overcome indecision. In addition to the options mentioned above, there is a workout generator, a bucket list idea creator, a trivia question picker, and a “luck meter.” Most of these items are innocent fun, but the latter hit the nail on the head. My current luck percentage is 16%, which feels pretty accurate.

Notably, these apps usually prompt a raised eyebrow from me, but Luck By Chance requires no permissions and collects no data. Best of all, it’s completely free.

Wargroove 2: Pocket Edition

A sequel to the 2019 classic is now available on Android. Price: $8.99

$8.99 Developer: Chucklefish Wargroove 2 launched on the Switch nearly two years ago, but the turn-based strategy game is now available on Android as a “Pocket Edition.” That doesn’t mean it’s any less involved than the console versions. You get the same adorable pixel art style, a campaign that runs around 20 hours, and a four-player multiplayer facility.

Perhaps the biggest issue is the game’s price. You’ll need to fork out $8.99 to purchase the title outright. Considering the thought and deft touch displayed throughout the title, I don’t think that’s a bridge too far.

Yet Another Habit Tracker

A fresh habit tracker that nails the basics. Price: Free

Free Developer: zaved707 Despite its name, Yet Another Habit Tracker is my favorite app of the month. For such a fresh project, it boasts a surprising amount of polish and nails the basics of a good habit tracker.

The app lets users create numerous habits and set parameters like frequency and long-press dates to mark them off on the main screen. You can then view larger habit progression trends by tapping on select habits. It’s very neat. I like the use of Material You aesthetics, which also seeps through the various visual elements. The app is pretty new and therefore fairly threadbare, but this does work in its favor.

Widdle Reader

A premium audiobook player with a Material-infused design Price: $1.49

$1.49 Developer: Widdle Studios Widdle Reader is an interesting audiobook player app with a clean, attractive design. It includes all the audiobook app basics, from chapter navigation and playback speed adjustments to library management tools and progress tracking.

The app’s pretty fresh, launching at the end of June and demanding a payment upfront. While I see its potential, I’m not sure it offers enough to dissuade me from free options, like Smart Audiobook Player. Nevertheless, for those audiobook diehards looking for a cleaner UI experience, Widdle could be the ticket.

Bloomtown: A Different Story

Gravity Falls meets Stardew Valley. Price: Free, in-app purchases from $9.99

Free, in-app purchases from $9.99 Developer: Twin Sails Finally, looking for a cozy RPG for fall? Bloomtown: A Different Story mashes the vibes of Gravity Falls with the visual style of Stardew Valley. That’s a great combination in my book.

It launched on Steam and consoles in 2024 but landed on Android a little over a month ago. At its heart, it’s a JRPG with a narrative throughline and turn-based combat elements.

I really love the environments, which all feel rich and full of life. The monsters (both fightable and tamable) add to the allure.

Have you stumbled across a new Android app or game that I should have included? Let me know in the comments below.

