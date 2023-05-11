The 26 best movies on Netflix: action, comedies, horror, and more

Netflix is one of the oldest and most popular streaming services, though its competition has heated up substantially in recent years. Over its long history Netflix has built up a massive library of over 17,000 titles globally, with new shows and movies added weekly. That means finding something to watch can be a little intimidating. We rounded up over 25 best Netflix movies we feel are a great place to get started, encompassing all the major genres.

Best action movies on Netflix

Skyfall (2012)

What you need to know: Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Runtime: 143 minutes

143 minutes Director: Sam Mendes

Sam Mendes Main cast: Daniel Craig, Judi Dench, Javier Mardem, Ralph Fiennes

Daniel Craig, Judi Dench, Javier Mardem, Ralph Fiennes Genre(s): Action, spy

Action, spy Critical reception: 81% Metacritic, 7.8 IMDB Skyfall sees a worn-out and older James Bond return to his duties after a terrorist attack on MI6’s headquarters. The overall tone of this film is a bit darker than many of its predecessors, though in a good way. If you’re a James Bond fanatic, you’ll love this one. If you haven’t watched Bond in years or are new to Bond? This is absolutely a good choice if you want to dive into the world of Bond, though there are plenty of other James Bond movies that are also worth the watch.

Enola Holmes (2020)

What you need to know: Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Runtime: 123 minutes

123 minutes Director/Creator: Harry Bradbeer

Harry Bradbeer Main cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin

Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin Genre: Action, Mystery

Action, Mystery Critical reception: 68% Metacritic, 6.6 IMDB Enola Holmes finds her world turned upside down when her mother goes missing, and her brothers Sherlock and Mycroft decide to send her to a finishing school for young women. Enola has other plans, deciding to solve the mystery of her missing mother all by herself.

This is a great action movie to watch with the whole family, though it will probably be a bit too much for younger kids. There’s some mild violence and cussing, but overall it’s a family-friendly movie that takes a unique spin on the Sherlock Holmes mythos.

Army of the Dead (2021)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 148 minutes

148 minutes Director: Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder Main cast: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Matthias Schweighofer

Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Matthias Schweighofer Date released: May 21, 2021

May 21, 2021 Critical reception: 57% Metacritic, 5.7 IMBD Army of the Dead is one part zombie thriller, one part crime drama. The movie takes place in a post-zombie outbreak world. A group of mercenaries gamble their lives on what they hope to be the greatest score of their lives as they make their way to a ruined Las Vegas, overrun with zombies.

Gory yet fun, this isn’t a movie for young ones but should be fine for teens and older. If you love zombie movies, this one scratches that itch though it doesn’t exactly break any major ground. For those that aren’t into zombie movies typically? You might still find yourself surprised like I did. It’s a good crime thriller, the zombie angle just helps set it apart from those types of films.

Red Notice (2021)

What you need to know: Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Runtime: 118 minutes

118 minutes Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Rawson Marshall Thurber Main cast: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot Genre(s): Action

Action Critical reception: 37% Metacritic, 6.3 IMDB Red Notice follows an FBI profiler (played by Dwayne Johnson) in his attempt to capture a wanted art thief (Ryan Reynolds). At least until it all goes wrong, and the profiler is forced to work with the thief to catch an even more elusive target.

If you’re looking for a fun, fast popcorn flick, you won’t be disappointed. The story is pretty standard fare, and its twists are arguably predictable. It’s not a ratings darling either, but it’s actually a fun watch and does better with average viewers than critics.

Best comedy movies on Netflix

A League of Their Own (1992)

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 127 minutes

127 minutes Director: Penny Marshall

Penny Marshall Main cast: Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna, Lori Petty, Rosie O’Donnell

Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna, Lori Petty, Rosie O’Donnell Genre(s): Comedy, Sports

Comedy, Sports Critical reception: 69% Metacritic, 7.3 IMDB As World War II rages on, drawing young American men away from home, publicity-hungry candy maker Walter Harvey launches an all-women league in the Midwest. A group of women, all from different walks of life, seize their chance at fame and glory, forming a tight-knit team in a male-dominated world.

One of the greatest sports movies of all time, A League of Their own is a laugh-out-loud comedy and a powerful historical drama with a compelling, feminist message at its core.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

What you need to know: Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Runtime: 89 minutes

89 minutes Director: Jay Roach

Jay Roach Main cast: Mike Myers, Elizabeth Hurley, Michael York

Mike Myers, Elizabeth Hurley, Michael York Genre(s): Comedy

Comedy Critical reception: 51% Metacritic, 7.0 IMBD One of the biggest sleeper hits of the 90s, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery became of a massive pop-culture phenomenon, even spawning two (far less good) sequels. Mike Myers plays a secret agent in this parody of James Bond and spy fiction. When his nemesis Dr. Evil is frozen, Austin has himself frozen too, to be thawed out when the evil mastermind returns. Now back and ready for action in the 90s, Austin is a man out of time who needs to adapt to the present day to thwart Dr. Evil’s plans of world domination.

This movie has a lot of sexual humor, though it’s mostly of an innuendo nature. Probably not the best for families unless all your kids are teens, but it’s a nostalgia romp if you’re seen it before and absolutely worth watching if somehow you missed it during the 90s.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 89 minutes

89 minutes Director: Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones

Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones Main cast: Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, Michael Palin

Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, Michael Palin Genre(s): Comedy

Comedy Critical reception: 70% Metacritic, 7.3 IMBD After gaining a cult following for their work on the BBC comedy show Monty Python’s Flying Circus and a movie based on it, this group of sketch comedians blew audiences away with their first original film. Monty Python and the Holy Grail remains one of the funniest movies ever made (and maybe the best film about the myth of King Arthur too). If you’ve never seem it, prepare to start quoting a ton of its famous lines. You can also catch the entire run of Monty Python’s Flying Circus and Monty Python’s Life of Brian on Netflix.

From killer bunny rabbits to knights who say nee, this film has plenty of goofy but family-friendly comedy. It’s far from high-brow, but it is funny enough even younger child might just get a kick out of it.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020)

What you need to know: Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Runtime: 123 minutes

123 minutes Director/Creator: David Dobkin

David Dobkin Main cast: Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Dan Stevens, Pierce Brosnan

Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Dan Stevens, Pierce Brosnan Genre(s): Comedy, Musical

Comedy, Musical Critical reception: 50% Metacritic, 6.5 IMDB When all of the other contenders tragically die, an unlikely duo becomes Iceland’s only chance in the Eurovision Song Contest. The two are up against more than they bargained for when they suddenly face backstabbing, fierce competition, and offstage rivalries.

Certainly one of the funniest Netflix original comedies, Eurovision is also one of the best movies on the service, combing slapstick comedy with a heartfelt tale of ambition, lovingly poking at the real European competition show.

The Nice Guys (2016)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 115 minutes

115 minutes Director: Shane Black

Shane Black Main cast: Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling, Angourie Rice, Margaret Qualley

Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling, Angourie Rice, Margaret Qualley Genre(s): Dark Comedy

Dark Comedy Critical reception: 51% Metacritic, 7.0 IMBD A down-on-his-luck P.I. and a gruff enforcer reluctantly team up when a girl goes missing. As they did deeper, they realize they’ve stumbled upon a much bigger conspiracy than just a missing girl and find themselves up against some very dangerous people in this hilariously dark comedy-mystery from the director of Lethal Weapon.

If you’re looking for a fun action flick, you won’t be disappointed. It has plenty of dark humor, sexually suggestive scenes and language, and is a heck of a lot of fun.

Best kids and family movies on Netflix

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines (2021)

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 114 minutes

114 minutes Director/Creator: Michael Rianda

Michael Rianda Main cast: Danny McBride, Maya Rudoph, Abbi Jacobson, Michael Rianda

Danny McBride, Maya Rudoph, Abbi Jacobson, Michael Rianda Genre(s): Family, animation, comedy

Family, animation, comedy Critical reception: 68% Metacritic, 7.6 IMDB The Mitchells are your typical quirky but well-meaning family, and like most of us not everything in their life is perfect. Particularly strained is the relationship between Katie and her father as she prepares to go off to college, hoping to meet people who truly understand her. Something she can’t say she feels about her own dad. Hoping to make things better between them, Katie’s father takes the whole family on one last family road trip before Katie goes off for college. It is a pretty ordinary premise… until the robot invasion.

If you’re looking for a feel-good family film about coming together as a family in a crisis, you’ll love this. The humor and art style can also be very quirky and odd, which for my family made the movie even more enjoyable and memorable.

The Sea Beast (2022)

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 119 minutes

119 minutes Director: Chris Williams

Chris Williams Main cast: Karl Ubran, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste

Karl Ubran, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste Genre(s): Family/kids, action, animation

Family/kids, action, animation Critical reception: 74% Metacritic, 7.1 IMDB For hundreds of years, humans and sea monsters have been at war with monster hunters traversing the seas with the aim of hunting the beasts to extinction. Everything changes when a young girl named Maisie Brumble stows away on a legendary sea monster hunter’s ship. Together they eventually encounter a sea beast and learn everything they know about them is wrong.

While Sea Beast has a very B-movie feel in terms of animation and voice acting, it’s actually a pretty charming film. You’ll definitely get some How to Train Your Dragon and even Moana vibes from this film, though obviously the quality isn’t to that level.

Klaus (2019)

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 97 minutes

97 minutes Director: Sergio Pablos

Sergio Pablos Main cast: Jason Schwartzzman, Sergio Pablos, JK Simmons, Norm Macdonald, Joan Cusack

Jason Schwartzzman, Sergio Pablos, JK Simmons, Norm Macdonald, Joan Cusack Genre(s): Family/kids, action, animation

Family/kids, action, animation Critical reception: 65% Metacritic, 8.1 IMDB This charming Christmas flick centers around a selfish postman who all but flunks out of the postal academy. Hoping to force him to finally get his act together, the academy sends the postman to a frozen town in the deep north. Here is a town where no one gets along and no one mails any letters. Eventually, the postman meets a reclusive toymaker named Klaus and sets in motion a scheme to get out of town and back in the good graces of the academy.

If you want a fill good Christmas story this is going to hit the mark. If you’re just looking for a good family film, I will say my kids often watch this one even outside the holiday season. It has a good story, memorable characters, and a unique take on the Santa origin story.

Paddington (2015)

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 97 minutes

97 minutes Director: Paul King

Paul King Main cast: Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Sally Hawkins

Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Sally Hawkins Genre(s): Family/kids, action, animation

Family/kids, action, animation Critical reception: 77% Metacritic, 7.3 IMDB Based on the classic children’s book series, Paddington centers around a young bear who leaves the jungles of Peru to find a new home and reunite with a man that once helped his bear family in the juggle. Unfortunately, the trip doesn’t go as well as planned, and Paddington finds himself alone. That is until he finds a new family willing to take him in. All finally seems well finally, until he becomes sucked up in a plot that centers around the man who once helped their family.

This is a good movie for younger kids in particular but older kids might find the pacing and story a bit boring. For example, my newly turned teen won’t watch this one anymore, but my 5 and 9-year-olds still love it to this day.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022)

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 97 minutes

97 minutes Director: Paul King

Paul King Main cast: Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Sally Hawkins

Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Sally Hawkins Genre(s): Family/kids, action, animation

Family/kids, action, animation Critical reception: 79% Metacritic, 7.9 IMDB No, this isn’t the Disney Tom Hanks remake, thank goodness. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is a unique retelling of the famous classic story, but with some pretty unique changes to the typical formula. For one, it is set in fascist Italy during World War 2. The titular puppet is also much more rudimentary in design and looks less like a real boy, than the Disney versions at least. Keep in mind this is a darker and somewhat sadder take on Pinocchio, and that means it’s not for really young kids. It has a great message though, and for older kids (say 10+) it could be great. Heck, even adults with no little ones will find this worth the watch.

Best drama movies on Netflix

Rebecca (2020)

What you need to know: Rating: PG

PG Runtime: 97 minutes

97 minutes Director: Paul King

Paul King Main cast: Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Sally Hawkins

Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Sally Hawkins Genre(s): Drama, romance

Drama, romance Critical reception: 46% Metacritic, 6 IMDB A young woman named Lily finds herself swept up in a brief romance with the man of her dreams. Soon after they are married, and she arrives at her husband’s family estate. That’s when things get complicated. Lily is actually her husband’s second wife, with the first wife, Rebecca, passing away in a boating accident prior to the events of the film. Soon she finds herself haunted by Rebecca’s legacy as she struggles to find her place in this new life.

If this movie sounds familiar, that’s because it’s a remake of the original Alfred Hitchcock classic. While the original is critically the better film, this new take feels more modern and is easier to watch and relate to in today’s world than the 1940s version.

The Good Nurse (2022)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 121 minutes

121 minutes Director: Tobias Lindholm

Tobias Lindholm Main cast: Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain, Kim Dickens

Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain, Kim Dickens Genre(s): Drama

Drama Critical reception: 65% Metacritic, 6.8 IMDB This crime thriller drama centers around the true story of serial killer Charles Cullen, told from the eyes of Nurse Amy Loughren who is shocked to learn Cullen is responsible for killing dozens of patients during his tenure at the hospital.

If you like true crime dramas, you’ll want to give this one a chance. We also really appreciate that the story is told from the eyes of someone other than the serial killer, which is a nice break from all the other true crime dramas blowing up right now (for example, Dalhmer).

Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021)

What you need to know: Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Runtime: 115 minutes

115 minutes Director: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda Main cast: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesus

Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesus Genre(s): Drama

Drama Critical reception: 74% Metacritic, 7.5 IMDB Tick, Tick… BOOM! is an autobiographical musical based on the life of Jonathan Larson, the playwright behind the massive hit Rent. The movie actually was penned by Larson, prior to his death and marks the directorial debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Whether you love Rent or somehow managed to never see it, this is still a movie worth watching largely due to Andrew Garfield’s impressive performance. Garfield brilliantly steps into the shoes of Larson in what is arguably the best performance from the actor to date.

The Wonder (2022)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 103 minutes

103 minutes Director: Sebastian Lelio

Sebastian Lelio Main cast: Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Kila Lord Cassidy

Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Kila Lord Cassidy Genre(s): Period piece, drama

The Wonder is a period drama that takes place in the Irish Midlands during 1862. The movie centers around an English nurse who travels to a small village to observe a young girl who has completely stopped eating, and yet somehow has yet to see any visible negative affects. The mysterious illness not only garners the attention of medical doctors and nurses, but people from all across the country who want to witness the girl who doesn't eat. The Wonder is perfect for those that like period pieces and mysteries. It's also very loosely based on a true story. Well, kind of. Back in the 1800s there were many so-called 'fasting girls' who claimed they didn't need to eat for weeks. Most said it was a work of God. Again, this movie is inspired by these events though obviously not shackled to them.

Best fantasy and sci-fi movies on Netflix

The Adam Project (2022)

What you need to know: Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Runtime: 106 minutes

106 minutes Director: Shawn Levy

Shawn Levy Main cast: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo

Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo Genre(s): Sci-fi, Action, Adventure, Family

After crashing landing in the past, fighter pilot Adam Reed inadvertently teams up with his much younger 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future and unravel a deep conspiracy. From there they learn that not everything about their past is as it seems. Ryan Reynolds seems to be in everything these days, though that's not a bad thing depending on who you ask. If you enjoy the actor and his brand of comedy (this is similar-ish to Free Guy, for example) you'll like this one. Even better is Walker Scobell's performance as a young Adam Reed. The actor perfectly nails the mannerisms of Ryan Reynolds to convincing effect.

Don’t Look Up (2021)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 145 minutes

145 minutes Director: Adam McKay

Adam McKay Main cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep Genre(s): Scifi, political satire, comedy

Scifi, political satire, comedy Critical reception: 49% Metacritic, 7.2 IMDB It was just an ordinary day for two relatively unknown astronomers until they notice a small blimp on their data, which soon leads them to confirm planet-killing asteroid is heading towards Earth on a collision course. The two attempt to convince the public of the threat, but find themselves thwarted by rich business people and politicians along the way.

Don’t Look Up is very much political satire and the humor can be a little dry and arguably preachy. If you enjoy these kinds of movies, the film gives us a hard look at how easily politicians and business people can manipulate the general public. Ready to watch? You can find the show You can find the show right here on Netflix.

The School for Good and Evil (2022)

What you need to know: Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Runtime: 147 minutes

147 minutes Director: Paul Feig

Paul Feig Main cast: Kit Young, Sophia Ann Caruso, Cate Blanchett

Kit Young, Sophia Ann Caruso, Cate Blanchett Genre(s): Fantasy

Fantasy Critical reception: 30% Metacritic, 5.8 IMDB Two best friends learn of a magical school called the School for Good and Evil from their local bookshop owner. Hoping to escape her life in the village, one of the girls attempts to run away and join the school. The other attempts to stop her. Yet both end up magically taken to the school. Even more interesting, one is sent to the school for good while the other is sent to the opposing side.

The storyline might sound a bit like other similar movies such as Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, and in some ways, it is. If you enjoy movies like that, you’ll enjoy this one too. While it’s not a ratings darling it’s still a fun popcorn flick that’s easy to recommend. Ready to watch? You can find the show right You can find the show right here on Netflix.

What Happened to Monday? (2017)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 123 minutes

123 minutes Director: Tommy Wirkola

Tommy Wirkola Main cast: Noomi Rapace, Glenn Close, Marwan Kenzari

Noomi Rapace, Glenn Close, Marwan Kenzari Genre(s): Action, Sc-fi, Mystery

Action, Sc-fi, Mystery Critical reception: 47% Metacritic, 6.8 IMDB In the future overpopulation has become a big problem and so a government institute is tasked with the job of enforcing a one-child limit per families. And children born in violation of the law are quickly hunted down and put to sleep. But there is one family with more than one child, a group of septuplets who lived their whole lives acting as one person. Now the government is on to them, and the chase begins.

If you like fast-paced dystopian action, What Happened to Monday is going to scratch that itch. It can get pretty violent at parts, and so definitely is more for adults and teens than younger age groups. Ready to watch? You can find the show You can find the show right here on Netflix.

Best thriller and horror movies on Netflix

His House (2020)

What you need to know: Rating: NR

NR Runtime: 93 minutes

93 minutes Director: Remi Weekes

Remi Weekes Main cast: Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu, Matt Smith

Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu, Matt Smith Genre(s): horror, thriller

horror, thriller Critical reception: 72% Metacritic, 6.5 IMDB A group of asylum seekers are allowed to enter the country but are sent to a house that they are told they can’t leave no matter what. At first life seems great in the new place, until the hauntings begin and yet no one believes them. Forced to stay at the house or return to a war-torn country, the family decides to fight back for their house.

This is an intense supernatural film, but it’s not as scary as it is a physiological thriller. The unrated film isn’t for young audiences and really even is best for older teens or adults only. Ready to watch? You can find the show You can find the show right here on Netflix.

The Ritual

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 94 minutes

94 minutes Director: David Bruckner

David Bruckner Main cast: Rafe Spall, Arsher Ali, Robert James-Collier

Rafe Spall, Arsher Ali, Robert James-Collier Genre(s): Horror, mystery, thriller

Horror, mystery, thriller Critical reception: 57% Metacritic, 6.3 IMDB After the sudden death of a friend, four college friends set out on a camping trip meant to pay tribute to the deceased. Unfortunately, things quickly begin to fall apart when the four realize they are being stalked by… something. Even if you’re not a big horror fan, film buffs will appreciate the gorgeous cinematography here. Shot on location in the Carpathian Mountains, it’s a wonderful piece of cinema just for the location shots. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that the film is pretty scary, too.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

Spiderhead (2022)

What you need to know: Rating: R

R Runtime: 107 minutes

107 minutes Director: Joseph Kosinski

Joseph Kosinski Main cast: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Tess Haubrich, Jurnee Smollett

Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Tess Haubrich, Jurnee Smollett Genre(s): Psychological thriller, Sci-fi, action, drama

Spiderhead is the name of a special penitentiary that experiments on inmates using experimental drugs, in exchange for shortened prison sentences. According to the genius behind the drugs, these tests are important work and will help better humanity in the long run. After inmate Jeff is transferred to Spiderhead he quickly begins to question the real purpose of the drug trials, as well as the ethics surrounding the experiments.

Oxygen (2021)

What you need to know: Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Runtime: 101 minutes

101 minutes Director: Alexandre Aja

Alexandre Aja Main cast: Melanie Laurent, Mathieu Amalric, Malik Zidi

Melanie Laurent, Mathieu Amalric, Malik Zidi Genre(s): Sci-fi, Thriller

Sci-fi, Thriller Critical reception: 67% Metacritic, 6.5 IMDB Imagine waking up to find yourself in an enclosed cryogenic chamber with no memories of getting there. Even worse, there’s only about 90 minutes left until you die from lack of oxygen. That’s the premise behind the 2012 film Oxygen. She must find a way to get out before it’s too late.

If you don’t like subtitles, you might not enjoy this one. Still, it’s intense, suspenseful and manages to do a lot considering its limited setting inside a cryogenic chamber. Ready to watch? You can find the show You can find the show right here on Netflix.

